F1 Reporter Believes Lewis Hamilton Can Spoil Red Bull’s Perfect 2023 Season Despite Having an Underwhelming Car

Red Bull has had an impeccable first half to the 2023 season, with 12 wins in 12 races. Max Verstappen has been in a separate league of his own and the team is now looking forward to going the whole season undefeated – something that has never been done before. However, as reported by PlanetF1, F1 trackside reporter Rachael Downie believes that despite being in a much slower car, Lewis Hamilton can stop Red Bull’s current run, preventing them from having an undefeated season.

Red Bull has already started re-writing the history books as they recently won 13 races in a row, the most by any team in the history of F1. The next record that they are aiming for right now, is to get through the season without losing a single race.

Verstappen hasn’t had a single challenger from any team, who can keep up with his RB19. The Dutchman is on an eight-race winning streak and if he continues performing like this, it should not be too tough for Red Bull to chase down the record. However, not everyone believes that it will be easy for the Bulls.

The second half of the 2023 season might see a Lewis Hamilton resurgence

F1 presenter Rachael Downie recently appeared on the On Track GP podcast where she commented that according to her, Lewis Hamilton could be the one who could deny Red Bull their perfect 2023 season. She explained that despite having much slower machinery, Hamilton can never be taken out of the equation for a race win.

Downie said, “I still want to believe, as crazy as this sounds, Hamilton will be on the top step before the end of the season.” She claimed that Hamilton is a driver of a completely different class who is currently being held back only due to his car. As per Downie, “He’s the whole package, it’s just that car.”

Hamilton recently showed signs of resurgence as he beat out Verstappen to take pole position during the Hungarian GP, becoming the only non-Red Bull driver apart from Charles Leclerc to take pole this season. However, the Briton’s luck ran out during the main race as things fell into routine and Verstappen claimed yet another victory.

A second winless season for Hamilton?

Mercedes has been a skeleton of what it used to be ever since the new regulations kicked in at the start of the 2022 season. The team that had won eight consecutive constructor’s championships, found itself fighting in the midfield last year.

The team managed to dig themselves out of the grave a bit but that wasn’t enough as Lewis Hamilton had his first ever season without a single race win ever since his F1 debut. Given the current state of the Mercedes, it looks like 2023 will be his 2nd winless season, but as evident, people still have hope for the seven-time World Champion, and quite rightly so.