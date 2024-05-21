mobile app bar

For How Many Hours Did Max Verstappen Compete in Nurburgring 24H

Anirban Aly Mandal
Published

follow google newsFollow Us
For How Many Hours Did Max Verstappen Compete in Nurburgring 24H

Credits: IMAGO / GEPA pictures

Three-time world champion, Max Verstappen arrived at the paddock in Imola for two races. The Dutchman was scheduled to compete in the virtual 24 Hours of Nurburgring on iRacing alongside his racing duties for Red Bull at the 2024 Emilia Romagna GP.

In the end, Verstappen aced his entire weekend, becoming probably the first driver to win two races during a single Grand Prix weekend. According to his sim-racing team, Team Redline, the Dutchman put in a solid stint to ensure they won the event.

In an Instagram post, Redline broke down the stints of all their four drivers. Juggling his duties behind the wheel of his RB20 and his virtual sim-rig, the 26-year-old drove a total of 4 hours and 53 minutes on the virtual tarmac of the legendary Nurburgring. His team came out victorious in the end with a staggering 36.776s advantage at the chequered flag.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Team Redline (@teamredlinesim)

Verstappen jumped on his bespoke sim-rig right after Qualifying in pole for Sunday’s Emilia Romagna GP. He then went on to put in his stint. As it turns out, he inherited P1 but extended the lead massively before handing over the reigns of his BMW M4 GT3 to his teammates.

Sunday saw Team Redline win the 24 Hours of Nurburgring, and Verstappen then promptly went on to make it two-for-two at Imola. The Dutchman was harried by McLaren’s Lando Norris during the last ten laps of the race but he eventually took the chequered flag first – by a slim margin of just 0.7 seconds.

Max Verstappen and his love for sim-racing

The Red Bull driver takes his sim racing very seriously. Verstappen is an avid sim racer and has all the gear and means at his disposal to ensure he gets to put the hours into his craft even as he balances life as a Formula 1 driver.

As reported by Motorsport.com, Verstappen had a bespoke sim rig built and delivered to his motorhome for the 2024 Emilia Romagna GP, so as to allow him to partake in the iRacing event. In the past, driving for Team Redline, Verstappen has competed in and won many major accolades in the sim-racing circles.

He describes the sport as a very good way of keeping himself sharp – and he seems to enjoy it as much as racing a real car in Formula 1. Safe to say, his talent on track has translated seamlessly into the virtual world as he appears to be dominating that league as well!

Post Edited By:Aishwary Gaonkar

About the author

Anirban Aly Mandal

Anirban Aly Mandal

linkedin-icon

Anirban Aly Mandal is an F1 writer at The SportsRush, with over 1000 articles under his belt, Anirban's love for F1 started when he discovered a copy of F1 2014 on his computer. With over half a decade's worth of time spent religiously following the sport, he’s dived deep into the world of motorsports. However, Anirban's expertise goes beyond just writing - he has also written several academic papers focused on the domain of motorsports and the law. His passion for the sport is so immense that he aspires to work as a legal advisor in the most prestigious racing series in the world someday. When it comes to Formula 1, Anirban finds great pleasure in re-watching classic races and idolizes the likes of Ayrton Senna, Nigel Mansell, and Sebastian Vettel. His top picks include Brazil '91, Silverstone '92, and Germany '19. Outside of the sport, Anirban is an avid sim racer, often found racing on titles like Assetto Corsa, F1 22, and Automobilista. Apart from his interests in gaming, Anirban has a keen interest in philosophy, literature and music.

Read more from Anirban Aly Mandal

Share this article

Don’t miss these