For Lando Norris, Max Verstappen’s ‘Deadly’ Combination Is Becoming Boring

Max Verstappen’s reign is far from getting over. Saturday in Shanghai was yet another example of the three-time world champion’s prowess in the sport. So much so, even his best friend on the grid, Lando Norris, is ‘bored’ of his continued wins, and claims that the combination the Dutchman has formed with RB20 is deadly. Thus, complimenting him in a way.

“If you see the same driver winning every single time without a fight, then of course it does start to become boring. You have got one of the best drivers ever, in one of the most dominant cars. It’s a deadly combination,” said Norris as per F1 journalist Philip Duncan from the Independent.

The Briton even said that the best races nowadays are those where “Max is not in.” Thus, accepting the monotony of the sport that is created by the excellence of the personnel at Red Bull. Before the 2024 season even started, Verstappen was deemed to be the favorite to win the title.

His 2023 season, where he won every race except three, was solid evidence that under these regulations he is unstoppable. Even though rivals have managed to close the gap, it is not enough to dethrone the 26-year-old driver.

Maybe except for one or two-off races, like Australia, as said by Norris above, where Verstappen had to retire due to technical failure, was the only race fans most likely relished. However, after that Japan and now China display that fans can’t expect a competitive fight for the title as of now.

When will Max Verstappen be stopped?

2025 is the last year of the current regulations. And teams like Ferrari and McLaren have made several advancements in understanding the concept. Therefore, with every passing race, they are making solid gains.

Therefore, 2025 could be the year, if being an optimist, where Verstappen can be challenged. But still, in that year, he would be regarded as the favorite and could cruise away with yet another title.

However, the real hope is in 2026. F1 will witness yet another technical regulation change. In that case, a team with the best understanding could establish itself to be the fastest. Or it could be more than one team.

With Red Bull also venturing into making its own power unit, there is a possibility that things can go wrong for them. At that time, a driver with equal caliber and a better car can surpass Verstappen.

However, Red Bull is confident about its new operations. They have partnered with Ford to make its own engines. The American automobile company have a long history in the sport. And if they get it right, Red Bull can continue its reign.