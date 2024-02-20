For Toto Wolff, Lewis Hamilton’s 10 Months’ Notice Period Is as Hard as Chaos Bestowed by Nico Rosberg

Ahead of the start of the 2024 season, Lewis Hamilton announced he would be joining Ferrari in 2025. With this, he provides Mercedes and Toto Wolff a full year to find a replacement, unlike Nico Rosberg who retired just five days after the 2016 season concluded. Wolff had to scramble to find Rosberg’s replacement all those years ago, and he has to do the same again, even though Hamilton has given him much more time.

Wolff said in the recent Chequered Flag podcast,

“I think as a team we need to have an overview at any time during the year or how the driver market goes. And like I said before emotionally that can be quite a new ride this year. But yeah, whether it was Nico back in the day where we looked at the option or Lewis now having 10 months to react it’s about the same.”

Mercedes will most likely find a replacement to Hamilton before the 2025 season kicks off. However, Wolff knows that whoever they sign, will be nowhere close to the talent of seven-time world champion Hamilton.

Outside of on-track performances, Hamilton is a huge commercial draw for any team. His absence will be of huge blow to Mercedes in this aspect. Now, Toto Wolff has to be on his toes, and try his best to secure the team’s future, much like he had to back in 2016.

In 2016, Rosberg called Toto Wolff to share the news of his shock retirement, that put the latter in jeopardy. Wolff also had to find a driver who was okay with the number two role, as it was clear Hamilton would be leading things.

In the end, Wolff and Valtteri Bottas agreed on a deal that saw him depart from Williams to drive alongside Hamilton. Bottas left the team at the end of 2021 after spending five years and now, Hamilton will also do the same next year.

Mercedes bracing for life after Lewis Hamilton

2025 will be a tricky transitional year for a lot of teams. It will be the last season under the current regulation and as per expectations, multiple teams are going to be at an even-steven stage. Hence, it is important that Mercedes goes into it without any internal issues.

Firstly, Wolff’s team will be with a new driver as Hamilton’s replacement. Secondly, there will be enormous pressure on the Silver Arrows to deliver amid the strong opposition from the likes of Red Bull, McLaren, Ferrari, and Aston Martin.

Wolff could also be wary of Hamilton taking Mercedes’ secrets over to Ferrari, but its not a major concern as he believes that the Stevenage-born driver is a true professional and has the integrity to avoid doing something of this sort.

When it comes to driver replacement, multiple names come up. Fernando Alonso, Mick Schumacher, Alex Albon Carlos Sainz and Kimi Antonelli have all been linked. Everyone except for Antonelli and Schumacher, sees their contract terminate at the end of the 2024 season, and now it is up to Wolff to secure the best possible driver.