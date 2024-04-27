Lando Norris Carefully Shares His Take On Fernando Alonso’s “Rare” Career

Lando Norris was not even two years old when Fernando Alonso debuted in F1 back in 2001. No wonder the McLaren driver was quite watchful in commenting about the Spaniard who has committed to race in the sport at least till the end of 2026. With another multi-year contract with Aston Martin, Alonso would be racing at the pinnacle of motorsport till he is 45. Norris deemed this kind of dedication as “rare” and impossible to emulate in the future.

According to Motorsport.com, the Briton spoke at the Chinese GP about the two-time champion’s long-term dedication. Norris said, “I’d better be careful what I say. I think it takes a lot of dedication. I don’t think anyone thinks Fernando lacks that in any way.”

Norris cited that Alonso is quite dedicated both on and off the track, be it in F1 or anything else he pursues. The Briton then added, “So, it depends on what you want to do. Everyone is different. It’s rare that you see someone commit for so long in any sport.”

The McLaren driver then highlighted that Alonso may be the oldest athlete competing at the top of any sport. Hence, Norris doesn’t believe anyone can emulate Alonso’s level of performance and longevity.

The 24-year-old then mentioned that he doesn’t even know what he wants to do in 20 years’ time. Meanwhile, Alonso has begun his 21st season in F1 this year and has signed up for two more seasons at a minimum.

Norris doesn’t fathom that he could replicate this sort of longevity. However, Alonso has his reasons to extend his stay in F1, after going back and forth on the idea of switching teams and even retiring altogether.

How has Fernando Alonso changed his mind from retirement to keep racing?

At the start of this year, Fernando Alonso was giving all sorts of mixed signals about his future. After Lewis Hamilton’s mega switch to Ferrari, the Spaniard was quite open to the idea of replacing his arch-rival at Mercedes. However, with the increasing physical toll of the F1 schedule, Alonso was not sure of continuing to race in the circus.

He hinted at the need to make his mind up whether he wants to commit to continue racing or not. Eventually, he decided to continue racing in F1 and signed a multi-year extension with the Silverstone outfit.

The two-time champion primarily extended his stay at Aston Martin, due to the unavailability of better options elsewhere. The vacant seats at Mercedes and Red Bull have the potential to be more competitive. However, both teams wished to keep their options open, while Alonso did not wish to leave Aston Martin hanging.

Besides, the arrival of Honda as their engine partner in 2026 was crucial in convincing the Spaniard to sign another deal. Despite his horrific experience with the Japanese manufacturer in the past, Alonso is willing to trust and take a bet on them. Alonso hopes he can get back to fighting for wins and championships at the front with Honda onboard in 2026.