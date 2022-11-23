Former F1 champion slams co-host for suggesting Max Verstappen should have backed off against Charles Leclerc

During the final two races of the seasons, cracks in the relationship between Max Verstappen and Sergio Perez started to appear. It happened when the Dutchman tried not to help his teammate to achieve the P2 in the drivers’ championship at the Brazilian Grand Prix.

Though, Verstappen, after the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix’s qualifying, vowed to help Perez in getting the P2. But he didn’t get a chance to help his teammate except when Charles Leclerc was right behind him, and he could have defended and caught the Monegasque up as Perez did to Lewis Hamilton a year ago at the same venue.

But Verstappen thought against it. For two reasons, firstly, Leclerc wasn’t gaining anything on him, and Verstappen thought that was not the way to go out of this year’s championship.

Also read: Alex Albon explains why he can’t reveal who ordered the most expensive alcohol at Sebastian Vettel dinner

Damon Hill slams co-host for suggesting Max Verstappen could have slowed

While discussing F1 nation podcast host, Tom Clarkson accepted that Verstappen couldn’t have helped Perez get the runner-up position, except that he could have slowed down Leclerc. In response, the former F1 champion was truly outraged.

“Do you joking?” asked puzzled Hill. “You don’t want a guy breathing all over your gearbox when you’re leading the race. They get DRS. You’re just gonna encourage them and get them DRS, and they will fly past you.”

Natalie Pinkham then adds that Verstappen got obvious chances of help. He would have been obligated to do it. But the Dutchman git no opportunity.

Red Bull gets Daniel Ricciardo back?

After cementing the 2022 championship in the most dominating way, Red Bull has added another charismatic driver to their ranks. On Wednesday, Red Bull announced that they had signed Daniel Ricciardo as the third driver from the 2023 drivers.

Thus, giving a surfeit of incredible drivers in their lineup. Verstappen is untouchable in his position at Red Bull. Only Perez would always have to justify his position with the world champions.

So, with Ricciardo, they have a reliable backup, considering if things ever go south with the Mexican race driver. It remains to be seen how things at Red Bull will play out in 2023 with this lineup of drivers.

Also read: Alex Albon clarifies Lewis Hamilton didn’t pay $140,000 for Sebastian Vettel dinner