Alex Albon explains why he can’t reveal who ordered the most expensive alcohol at Sebastian Vettel dinner

Lewis Hamilton organised a dinner party to bid farewell to Sebastian Vettel ahead of the Abu Dhabi GP and several stories or rumours about the dinner have been making headlines ever since. Alex Albon has now revealed why the drivers can’t spill the beans about the dinner.

It was rumoured that the bill for dinner was $140,000 and the tab was picked up by Hamilton himself. While the latter part of this rumour was genuine, the amount of the dinner turned out to be fake.

Nevertheless, everybody outside the 20 drivers who attended the dinner is craving to be fed some inside stories from the get-together.

In the F1 podcast post the final race of the 2022 season, Natalie Pinkham asked Alex Albon if he could reveal who had non-alcoholic drinks and who drank the most expensive bottle.

Albon refused to reply to that as he continued to talk about the extended support that the new drivers get from the old ones.

Also Read: Toto Wolff claims George Russell finishing above Lewis Hamilton is irrelevant

A strict policy for the dinner

The Williams driver said that he might get in trouble for answering such questions. There seems to have been a mutual agreement among the drivers – ‘what happens at dinner, stays at dinner.’

Last race of the year and last race with this guy! Nicky, it has been a pleasure working side by side with you as teammates this year. One of the nicest guys in the paddock and wishing you all the best with what you do next 💪 pic.twitter.com/qcbBqaGCER — Alex Albon (@alex_albon) November 20, 2022

Albon said that it was a strict policy of the dinner that the drivers can’t spill what happened at the party outside.

However, he revealed that there were really amazing stories that went around the table.

Alex Albon raises $100,642 for charity

Albon has raised an incredible $100,642 for the Wat Sakraeo Orphanage, which homes about 2000 children, in Thailand.

The Williams driver donated his Singapore GP special edition lid and one lucky winner bought the full-size helmet at the auction.

Earlier this year, Albon had visited the orphanage and played football with the kids. This visit had also been the start of his red-dyed hair.

The kids had coloured the Williams drivers’ hair red for their love of the English club Liverpool football team.

Also Read: Former Haas driver Nikita Mazepin recounts the depressing life of an F1 driver following their departure from the sport