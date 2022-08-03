Former F1 driver Alex Zanardi transfers to hospital after his $500,000 Villa catches fire

Two times IndyCar winner and Former F1 driver Alex Zanardi is currently transferred to the hospital after his villa catches fire in Italy.

Former Formula 1 driver Alessandro Zanardi’s photovoltaic system caught fire in his villa. Therefore, he had to shift to a nearby hospital to continue from his serious injury.

Alessandro Zanardi has had a career with lots of downfalls. However, his willpower led him to 4 Paralympic gold medals, making him an inspiration to everyone in the process.

The Italian drove for iconic F1 teams like Jordan, Minardi, Lotus, and Williams during his time in Formula One back in the late 1990s.

Also Read: Why Lewis Hamilton has secured his London Mansion worth $22 Million

Alex Zanardi’s rollercoaster career ride

Alessandro Zanardi suffered a life-threatening crash back in 2001 at the Dekra Lausitzring in Germany. The crash was so fatal that Zanardi had his legs amputated.

The series of injuries did not stop the Italian driver from achieving success in other sports ventures. He participated in the European Touring Cart championship driving with prosthetic legs.

However, the highlight of his career was when he won two gold medals in hand cycling. This happened during the 2012 London Paralympics and 2016 Rio Paralympics.

When a photo says it all Alex Zanardi wins gold in #Rio2016 15 years after losing his legshttps://t.co/Pnj8vklL9E pic.twitter.com/f4hdHy7rLp — BBC Sport (@BBCSport) September 15, 2016

Is the Italian Paralympian’s 500k villa up in flames?

The former Formula 1 driver-turned-Paralympic athlete suffered yet another setback in 2020. He crashed and suffered serious injuries while riding his bike in Siena.

Hence, he went through several surgical procedures. However, there was another incident hampering Zanardi’s treatment. While resting in Noventa Padovani villa, his photovoltaic system caught fire.

This machine which caught fire assisted the Gold Medalist in his rehabilitation. Hence, he is currently transferred to a medical facility in Vicenza.

Alex Zanardi will inspire you Listen to him talk about his extraordinary life in this week’s podcast >> https://t.co/yl0P5D6RzI#F1 @lxznr pic.twitter.com/aI3oYwYlrx — Formula 1 (@F1) June 17, 2020

Also Read: Oscar Piastri offered reserve role at McLaren due to contractual obligations for 8-time race winner