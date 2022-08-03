Why Lewis Hamilton has secured his London Mansion worth $22 Million

Lewis Hamilton beefed up the security of his 6 Bedroom mansion in London following the 2021 World Championship title fight fiasco.
Lewis Hamilton has a net worth of $285 Million. He lives in the Mediterranean Principality and tax haven, Monaco. And also a luxurious property in Geneva, Switzerland.
He also owns a Penthouse in New York which he purchased in 2019 for $38.5 Million from NFL star Tom Brady. And owns a ranch in Beaver Creek, Colorado. The property shares a breathtaking view of the mountains.
He owns a 6 Bedroom mansion in the West London borough of Kensington and Chelsea. Hamilton had even tried to build a summerhouse in the property. But it was objected by the city council.
Following the fiasco in Abu Dhabi, Hamilton was ‘robbed’ of his 8th Title. And since then major rumours spread that the 7-time World Champion was retiring from the sport.
im sorry but lewis hamilton winning a battle against a bunch of kensington residents because he wanted to chop down a dead tree is so funny pic.twitter.com/QyWNlnl0Sj
— bianca ☀️ (@biazzarro) April 27, 2022
Hamilton made an entry in February before the season began. But the incidents in Abu Dhabi took a toll on his mental health. He even received threats and racial abuse on social media following the upset.
To improve his security, the Briton has bolstered the security presence around his mansion. Hamilton wants to install a higher barrier to replace of the railings. And it received approval from Kensington and Chelsea Council with no neighbour objections.
How Lewis Hamilton lost the title in 2021
Lewis Hamilton failed to win his 8th World Championship title in 2021. The Briton lost the title by the narrowest of margins to Red Bull’s Max Verstappen.
Lewis lost the title in the last lap of the last race of the season in Abu Dhabi. Hamilton and Verstappen were tied on points until the last race in Abu Dhabi. The winner of the race will win the championship.
Fortunes favoured Hamilton who claimed the lead of the race starting on pole position. Verstappen was more than ten seconds behind Hamilton. But due to a late collision of Nicholas Latifi of Williams, a safety car was dispatched.
Max Verstappen wins Formula One world title the Abu Dhabi GP and the 2021 World Championship, ahead of seven-time champion Lewis Hamilton #MaxVerstappen #AbuDabhiGP #F1 #AbuDhabiGrandPrix pic.twitter.com/3EObXXTaQv
— Sri Lanka Tweet 🇱🇰 💉 (@SriLankaTweet) December 12, 2021
The then Race Director, Michael Masi allowed lapped cars between Verstappen and Hamilton were allowed to unlap. And this controversial decision allowed Max to overtake Lewis and win his maiden title.
Following the incident, Lewis decided to cut-off Social Media and was unheard of for months. He reappeared ahead of the 2022 Mercedes Car launch with a post stating, “I am Back.”
