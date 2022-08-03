Why Lewis Hamilton has secured his London Mansion worth $22 Million

Lewis Hamilton beefed up the security of his 6 Bedroom mansion in London following the 2021 World Championship title fight fiasco.

Lewis Hamilton has a net worth of $285 Million. He lives in the Mediterranean Principality and tax haven, Monaco. And also a luxurious property in Geneva, Switzerland.

He also owns a Penthouse in New York which he purchased in 2019 for $38.5 Million from NFL star Tom Brady. And owns a ranch in Beaver Creek, Colorado. The property shares a breathtaking view of the mountains.

He owns a 6 Bedroom mansion in the West London borough of Kensington and Chelsea. Hamilton had even tried to build a summerhouse in the property. But it was objected by the city council.

Following the fiasco in Abu Dhabi, Hamilton was ‘robbed’ of his 8th Title. And since then major rumours spread that the 7-time World Champion was retiring from the sport.

im sorry but lewis hamilton winning a battle against a bunch of kensington residents because he wanted to chop down a dead tree is so funny pic.twitter.com/QyWNlnl0Sj — bianca ☀️ (@biazzarro) April 27, 2022

Hamilton made an entry in February before the season began. But the incidents in Abu Dhabi took a toll on his mental health. He even received threats and racial abuse on social media following the upset.

To improve his security, the Briton has bolstered the security presence around his mansion. Hamilton wants to install a higher barrier to replace of the railings. And it received approval from Kensington and Chelsea Council with no neighbour objections.

