F1 Drivers at Olympics: Ex-Drivers Who Competed and a Legend Who Struck Gold Four Times

The F1 community recently got a kick out of watching Oscar Piastri’s doppelgangers compete at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris. Back at the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing too, there was an athlete who looked quite similar to Valtteri Bottas. When @f1gossippofficial posted pictures of these lookalikes on Instagram, the fans couldn’t help but burst out in laughter.

However, per a report from RacingNews365, over the years, several Formula 1 drivers have swapped the racetrack for Olympic glory.

This surprising crossover includes names like Ben Pon, Prince Bira, Divina Galica, Roberto Mieres, Bob Said, and Robin Widdows. Each of these drivers tried their hand at various Olympic sports, showing that their competitive spirit extended beyond Formula 1 circuits.

Among these, Alfonso de Portago stands out as a true legend. While his F1 career was short, he was not just a racer but also a bobsledder, swimmer, and even a jockey. His larger-than-life personality and tragic death at a young age (28 years old) cemented his status as a legendary figure in Formula 1 history.

It’s interesting to note that many ex-F1 drivers gravitated towards bobsleigh in their Olympic pursuits. This choice makes perfect sense when you think about it. Bobsleigh requires split-second timing, a deep understanding of momentum and gravity, and a lack of fear — all skills that F1 drivers have in plenty.

However, none of the ex-F1 drivers who competed at the Olympics could bring home a medal except for one.

Alex Zanardi won 4 gold medals in handcycling

When it comes to Olympic success, this former F1 driver turned Paralympic star not only competed but dominated. Zanardi clinched an incredible four gold medals in handcycling, a feat that puts him in a league of his own among ex-F1 Olympians.

Zanardi’s journey to Paralympic glory is truly inspirational. After losing both legs in a horrific racing accident in 2001, he reinvented himself as a handcyclist. In this discipline, athletes use arm-powered bikes, showcasing incredible upper-body strength and endurance.

Mai ti sei arreso e con la tua straordinaria forza d'animo hai superato mille difficoltà. Forza Alex #Zanardi, non mollare. Tutta l'Italia lotta con te.

Zanardi’s golden run began at the 2012 London Paralympics, where he won two gold medals in handcycling. He followed this up with another gold at the 2016 Rio Paralympics. In total, Zanardi won four gold and two silver medals in his time competing before suffering a major accident in 2020.