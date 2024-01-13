Former F1 Driver Claims F1 Racers Have No Right to Complain About 24 Races in a Year: “I’m Heading for 30”

One of the hot topics that has emerged in the world of F1 recently is about the brutal scheduling. Several drivers and team leaders have expressed their dissatisfaction with the increasing number of races in a season. F1 has confirmed a record 24-race calendar for the 2024 season. Amid increasing concerns about the scheduling of the calendar, former F1 driver Romain Grosjean has explained why they have nothing to complain about. The Frenchman revealed in a recent interview that he is all set to compete in 30 races, across three different categories, in 2024.

“I’m heading for 30 race weekends next year (2024). You complain that there are 24 in Formula 1. I’m going to have 18 in IndyCar, 7 in Endurance, and 5 with CANAL+,” explained Grosjean in an interview (as quoted by racingnews365.nl).

While the 37-year-old undoubtedly has a hectic schedule planned this year, one of the main concerns that most F1 drivers have raised is the amount of travel. Since F1 races take place across five different continents, drivers and teams undoubtedly have to travel a lot. Moreover, the way the races were scheduled in 2023, did indeed take a huge toll on the drivers.

Why is the F1 2024 schedule such a concern?

The main concern that drivers had about the F1 2023 schedule was how they had to travel long distances. Many of them complained about the Las Vegas Grand Prix weekend in particular, a time when several of them suffered from severe sleep issues.

George Russell was one of the many drivers who complained about falling ill during the race weekend in Las Vegas. The Briton said (as per wtf1.com) that his heart rate had increased by 25% during the weekend in Las Vegas because of all the traveling and the change in time zones.

Similarly, Kevin Magnussen also revealed that he felt as though he had been jetlagged for a “month and a half“. Since so many drivers complained about the scheduling of races towards the end of the 2023 season with the season finale in Abu Dhabi to follow after the Las Vegas GP weekend, F1 have made some changes to the calendar in 2024.

What changes have been made to the F1 2024 schedule?

F1 has attempted to provide a break to drivers and teams whenever there is excess traveling involved from one race weekend to another. They have also planned double and triple headers in a way where the traveling will be at a minimum.

For example, F1 has planned five races in Asia and Australia to kickstart the season. They have then provided a two-week break before the next race takes place in Miami. Following the race in the United States, there is another two-week break for the European leg. Amid the races in Europe, they have also included a race in Canada in between.

Once the European leg is over, F1 will then travel to North America followed by South America. And then as always, the season will end with races in the Middle East. The penultimate race will take place in Qatar before the usual season finale in Abu Dhabi.

Meanwhile, another concern that some drivers like Lewis Hamilton have raised is the impact on the environment. The Briton was annoyed that the FIA had planned their prize-giving gala in Baku despite their headquarters being in Paris. Hamilton did indeed have a valid point as most of the people who attended the gala were based out of Europe.