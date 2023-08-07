Former F1 Driver Feels Max Verstappen Winning World Championship With RB19 Isn’t Special: “Seven or Eight Riders Who Could Be World Champion”

Max Verstappen is currently dominating the 2023 F1 season, winning 10 out of the opening 12 races so far. His performances have drawn in plaudits from drivers, pundits, and fans alike but former F1 driver Juan Pablo Montoya does not see anything extraordinary in what Verstappen is doing. According to him, there are seven or eight other drivers on the grid, who could do what Verstappen is doing with the RB19.

Advertisement

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/Max33Verstappen/status/1685709434159300608?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

The RB19 is arguably one of the strongest F1 cars in recent history. In fact, some could call it the most well-built challenger in the sport’s history because it has crossed the finish line in P1, in every single race so far this year. With 10 races to go, Red Bull could end up becoming the first team ever to win all races in a calendar year. Verstappen winning 10 of those 12 races suggest that the RB19 is finely suited to him.

Advertisement

Currently, Verstappen has won eight races in a row leading up to the summer break. As impressive as that sounds, Montoya feels he isn’t the only one who can be as good out of the sport’s current talent pool.

Many others can do what Max Verstappen is doing

The fact that Verstappen is so far ahead of the rest of the field does not surprise Montoya. According to him, there are seven or eight drivers who can win the world championship by driving the RB19. In addition to the obvious choices of Lewis Hamilton and Fernando Alonso, Montoya named several surprising picks.

“In place of Max, there are about seven or eight riders who could be world champions with Red Bull,” the former McLaren driver said as per Formula Passion. “For example Perez, Hamilton, Sainz, Leclerc, Norris would be world champions.”

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/RBR_Daily/status/1688613038599860225?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

The fact that Montoya mentioned Sergio Perez was surprising for many people because Perez is already with Red Bull and is driving the RB19. However, contrary to what the Colombian claims, Perez is 125 points behind Verstappen and has been comprehensively outperformed. Verstappen meanwhile, is two race wins away from breaking an elusive F1 record that former Red Bull driver Sebastian Vettel currently holds.

Advertisement

Verstappen close to breaking Sebastian Vettel’s record

In 2013, Sebastian Vettel created history with Red Bull. He won nine consecutive races in F1, a feat that fans thought won’t be repeated for a long time. Verstappen, however, is jus two consecutive wins away from changing that.

Currently, F1 is in the midst of a mid-season break. Racing action resumes in two weeks time, when the drivers take to the track in Verstappen’s home race in Zandvoort. The Italian GP in Monza will follow the Dutch GP. Verstappen, who has been the favorite in most races this year, is once again the number one pick for most people to win both outings.

If he does manage to win, he will break yet another record among the many he has already broken at a young age of 25.