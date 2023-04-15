Former F1 Driver Points One George Russell Quality That is Making Lewis Hamilton Uncomfortable at Mercedes

Ever since George Russell joined Mercedes, Lewis Hamilton has been getting fitting competition from his teammate ever since Nico Rosberg retired. In 2022, the 25-year-old driver even outperformed his older compatriot in the points tally. So what’s allowing Russell to outperform a seven-world champion in no time?

Former F1 driver Johnny Herbert thinks he has an answer. He points out one quality Russell possesses that made Hamilton uncomfortable while competing against his younger teammate.

And that is the adaptability to work on a simulator, which Hamilton still hasn’t been comfortable using. Herbert even claims that apart from Russell, every young driver on the grid holds the same strength.

George Russell’s quality is pressuring Lewis Hamilton

Russell and Hamilton are drivers from two different generations. But it would become a differential between them that was hardly ever considered. Herbert thinks Russell’s proficiency on the simulator now gives him an edge over the seven-time world champion.

“The biggest difference now is that the majority of the young generation of great drivers on the grid have something that Lewis has never been comfortable with and want to put all their energies in, which is the sim stuff,” said Herbert. “It adds a sixth sense. George has been able to challenge him and put him under a lot of pressure.”

Herbert adds that with the right car, Russell would put tremendous pressure on Max Verstappen for the championship. He thinks even Lando Norris would be a force to reckon with similar resources.

Hamilton’s presence saved him

For Russell, 2022 brought a big step ahead in his career. However, the 25-year-old credits Hamilton for saving him from a massive load during his first season with Mercedes.

Russell argues that had his older compatriot decided to retire amidst the 2021 controversies, the whole team onus would have come to him. But since Hamilton returned, the Mercedes academy graduate was away from any scrutiny with the team’s dipping performances in 2022.

In that regard, he managed to get comfortable with his new team and eventually found results. Now, since he is settled with the Silver Arrows, he is less worried about being at par with Hamilton and other statistics.

More than anything, Russell is now patiently waiting for his shot at the championship. He even said no matter how many race wins he acquires in his career. It will all be redundant without a championship trophy.