Lewis Hamilton Ferrari Contract: For How Long 7xF1 Champ Will Be a Tifosi

Veerendra Vikram Singh
Published

Lewis Hamilton Ferrari Contract: For How Long 7xF1 Champ Will Be a Tifosi

Credits: IMAGO Sven Simon

Lewis Hamilton and Ferrari announced at the start of this year that the Briton had signed a multi-year deal with the team, starting in 2025. However, none of the two sides disclosed the length of the contract until recently. Ferrari team principal Fred Vasseur recently revealed that Hamilton signed a three-year deal.

As per a recent post on X, Vasseur revealed Hamilton initially wanted the same three-year deal with Mercedes. However, the Silver Arrows wanted to give him no more than two years, with an option to extend to a second year after 2025.

“He had to make a choice. ‘Where do I have the best chance of winning the world championship in 2025, 2026, and 2027?’ And he said: ‘Ferrari'”, Vasseur explained how Hamilton decided to sign for Ferrari. Vasseur also believes that Hamilton’s presence at Ferrari will help attract other talented individuals to join the team.

The Frenchman stated that while there are already a lot of good personnel at Ferrari, Hamilton’s presence will send a positive message in the paddock for the future of the team. Ferrari more than understood Hamilton’s worth and, as a result, offered to pay him a fortune to join them.

Ferrari was willing to pay a fortune to get Hamilton onboard

John Elkann, Ferrari’s president, has always been a fan of Hamilton. Their relationship is based on friendship and appreciation.

Elkann has long wanted to bring the multiple world champion to Ferrari, and this was essentially called a Presidential Decree from Elkann. Reports say that Hamilton has signed a deal with Ferrari that is worth a whopping $446 million, which goes well beyond his driver salary.

Initially, Hamilton turned down a two-year deal which was close to $50 million per season. However, the negotiations picked up again when Elkann agreed to invest in Hamilton’s Mission 44 and offer him additional perks.

Hamilton’s contract with Ferrari reportedly pays him a salary of just over $87 million for the coming seasons. A quarter of this amount will go towards funding Mission 44.

Elkann has also offered to form a joint fund via Exor, Ferrari’s parent company, and this fund is worth over $272 million. Hamilton will serve as the ambassador for this fund. And while it may seem like Ferrari had to empty the bank to get hold of Hamilton, it has already done a lot of good for Ferrari’s brand by increasing its value.

