“The kid, the man, the legend!”: Watch young Lewis Hamilton pull of a Double overtake from his karting days

Video shows a young Lewis Hamilton pulling off a spectacular double overtake to claim the race lead in a Karting event, similar to the 2022 British GP.

Lewis Hamilton is arguably the greatest driver in the history of F1. With the most amount of wins, podiums and pole positions, and the joint highest number of championships, he stands alone on top of every statistical table.

The 7-time World Champion has had an expansive career starting from 2008 with McLaren.And he narrowly missed out on winning the championship in his rookie year. But the boy from Stevenage has been a prodigy since he stepped foot on the pedal!

Lewis started Karting in 1993 and has since been winning year after year. And during his Karting days is where he’d meet friend-turned rival and future Mercedes teammate Nico Rosberg.

Recently after his amazing double overtakes in Silverstone, a video of young Lewis Hamilton replicating it in his Karting days has emerged. A Twitter user named ‘@AShoeAndACashew‘ posted the video of the race with the caption “Throwback to the original “AND THROUGH GOES LEWIS HAMILTON. The kid, the man, the legend!”

Throwback to the original “AND THROUGH GOES LEWIS HAMILTON” The kid, the man, the legend! pic.twitter.com/ZXthufKLHC — Ash (@AShoeAndACashew) July 7, 2022

In the 2000 Masters Karting Championship in Paris Bercy, a 14-year-old Lewis Hamilton overtook two cars in one go to claim the race lead. And he comfortably won the race. He would move on race to in the 2001 British Formula Renault Winter Series.

What was Lewis Hamilton’s infamous Double overtake?

During the 2022 British GP, Lewis Hamilton showed blistering form after a difficult start to the season. He finished 3rd in the race, behind winner Carlos Sainz and 2nd placed Sergio Perez. Hamilton was praised for his performance after he set the fastest lap time.

The Brit will be best remembered for his Double overtake in the final few laps of the race. Red Bull’s Sergio Perez was 3rd and made a move on 2nd placed Charles Leclerc. Perez did late braking and cut the track at Vale.

The move pushed Leclerc off the track, leaving ample room for a 4th-placed Hamilton to gain 2nd with ease. The Brit was closely following the battle and was rewarded a loud cheer at Silverstone for his masterful manoeuvre.

