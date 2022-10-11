“Saw the exact same thing with Sebastian Vettel and Red Bull”-Jenson Button praises Max championship win at Suzuka Circuit

Jenson Button praised Max Verstappen for winning the championship twice and recollects Sebastian Vettel’s championship win.

Max Verstappen needs no introduction, and after winning the F1 championship twice, he has answered a lot of questions regarding the legitimacy of winning the F1 title. His raw talent and hunger for the wins speak for themselves which even 2009 F1 champion Jenson Button agrees.

Former McLaren Driver praised the Dutch national for winning the championship twice. Moreover, he went on to say that Max’s championship win brought back memories of when Vettel won with Red Bull at Suzaka Circuit in the October weekend of 2011.

He said,” I saw this exact thing 11 years ago with Sebastian Vettel and Red Bull,” 2009 world champion Jenson Button, who won that race for McLaren” at Sky Sports Television on Suzuka Sunday.

Recollecting his memories, He added, “He went out and won the championship, actually at this grand Prix and he was so dominant through the year and his teammate was there or thereabouts… very similar to what Max has just done.”

After the dominance of the Mercedes era, Red Bull is currently on track to win the 2022 constructor championship along with the driver championship. With its strong performance trajectory, Red Bull will be a tough competitor to beat in 2023 as Mercedes and Ferrari face various technical problems.

Max Verstappen and Sebastian Vettel: A comparison

After winning 12 GPs out of 18 this season, Max Verstappen is on his way to surpassing Sebastian Vettel for the most GP wins in a single season. Vettel, 35, along with Michael Schumacher still holds the record of 13 Grand Prix wins in a single season.

Apart from being the only champion drivers from the Red Bull Racing team, there are so many things common between Vettel and Max. Both started their F1 career at an early stage with Red Bull’s sister team Torro Rosso. Max driver extremely which is the same as Vettel driving skills.

Their talent goes beyond just driving fast, both are quite good at handling while extracting the most performance out of the car. Both drivers don’t usually give up easily, they try extremely hard to get the desired results.

Will Max be able to continue this momentum in future?

With Max winning the title twice, he is currently at his peak in his performance, and he is only getting started in his career. The currently Red Bull car shows no signs of stopping now.

The Mercedes and Ferrari struggle this season has made things clear in the F1 community that Red Bull’s dominance is not stopping now. With the presence of a strong car, team support, and Fans, Max Verstappen’s future is looking brighter than ever.

