Ex-McLaren Employee Draws Parallels Between Ayrton Senna and Max Verstappen

With two back-to-back championships in recent times, Max Verstappen has taken Formula 1 by storm. The kid who started in F1 being the youngest-ever driver has reached the level of the legendary Ayrton Senna. Coming in the 2023 season, this is what former McLaren man Jo Ramirez believes in.

As per as.com, the 81-year-old coordinator said that the Red Bull ace is Formula 1’s modern-day Ayrton Senna. He also emphasized the fact that the Dutchman looks unstoppable in the new RB-19 by Red Bull this season.

Former McLaren coordinator Jo Ramirez believes that Max Verstappen is the Ayrton Senna of this generation: “He has taken the role of Ayrton Senna in modern F1 and with that car, that team and Adrian Newey, he is almost unstoppable.” #F1 #Formula1 #Verstappen #Senna — Fastest Pitstop (@FastestPitStop) March 12, 2023

Being one of the greatest in this sport, Senna has a unique legacy altogether. And anyone coming close to him is the Dutch driver, as per the McLaren coordinator. Ramirez worked with the Woking-based team for over 18 years and has come in contact with multiple world champions in the team.

He worked with the likes of Niki Lauda, Ayrton Senna, Alain Prost, Mika Hakkinen, David Coulthard, etc. This certainly proves he has a monstrous experience when it comes to the sport and his expertise and statements matter to a great extent.

Adrian Newey given credit for Verstappen’s performance

The veteran F1 personality credited an esteemed Red Bull engineer for the ferocious performance by Verstappen. It was none other than Adrian Newey. Newey is one of the most brilliant and most efficient engineers the F1 paddock has right now.

Yes!!! Exactly the start we hoped for 💪 A very lovely result finishing one-two 👏 A big thank you goes out to the entire team, this is down to all their hard work over the winter! Let’s keep pushing @SChecoPerez @redbullracing @HondaRacingGLB#BahrainGP pic.twitter.com/AAiImT001n — Max Verstappen (@Max33Verstappen) March 5, 2023

With multiple decades of experience, the Red Bull chief engineer managed to get the best out of last year’s regulations. With his expertise, he brought in the best sidepod concept and made a beast out of RB-18 which won 17 out of 22 races in 2022.

Also Read: Max Verstappen on Why Sergio Perez Not Winning Races Isn’t ‘The End of the World’

Max Verstappen’s advantage over his rivals revealed

The Dutch driver who won 26 out of the 45 races last season, holds an edge over his competitors. Famed Red Bull star David Coulthard recently opened up on this in a recent interview when he was in India.

He said Verstappen’s work ethic makes him different from his rivals. Calling the Red Bull star driver exceptional, he said the Dutchman’s natural talent and his fighting spirit make him stand out from the rest.

Also Read: When Fernando Alonso and Charles Leclerc Nearly Became Teammates at Ferrari