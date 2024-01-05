Former Red Bull Driver Reveals the Bizarre Reason Why He Never Took His Helmet off After Crashing

As much as it is unnerving to watch a crash in F1, it is all the more interesting to observe the post-crash proceedings. The meticulous clearance of debris and the car makes for a fascinating watch. However, one common thing in most crashes is the driver stepping out of the car, removing his helmet, and breathing in the open air. David Coulthard, who had his fair share of crashes, did not do it, and there’s a bizarre reason behind it.

In a recent episode of the Formula for Success podcast, Coulthard revealed, “The truth is actually I couldn’t afford a custom-fit helmet with this shape of a square head. But by the time the helmet went on, it took two people to get it off. I couldn’t get it off myself.”

Coulthard made the revelation to contend with Eddie Jordan’s reasoning, who mocked him for causing many crashes. Jordan teased the Scottish driver, alleging that he did not remove his helmet as he did not want to get shot or hit on the head by other drivers.

David Coulthard was part of the first driver lineup Red Bull fielded since its inception. The Briton had 13 race wins to his name before retiring. While he failed to win any world championships himself, Coulthard was teammates with the likes of Damon Hill, Mika Hakkinen, and Kimi Raikkonen.

The most infamous crash for David Coulthard and his life after F1

Coulthard’s most bizarre crash happened at the 1998 Belgian GP. Michael Schumacher, the leader of a chaotic rain-hit race, was a lap ahead of Coulthard. When trying to overtake the then McLaren driver, Schumacher rammed the back of his car. The livid German stormed into the McLaren garage to confront Coulthard but the Ferrari mechanics restrained him.

Another crash the Scottish driver was part of left two dead and happened outside F1. Coulthard was onboard a chartered flight before the 2000 Spanish GP when his jet suffered an engine failure.

The jet crashed during an emergency landing, resulting in the death of both pilots. Coulthard, his girlfriend Heidi Wichlinski, and personal trainer Andy Mathews managed to escape. That week, he overtook Schumacher to register a P2 finish.

DC finished his F1 career at Red Bull. The newly formed team was in search of early success with an experienced driver. Sadly, their championship-winning years started after Coulthard hung up his boots.

Coulthard, however, is ever-present at the races as an expert. With his valuable insights and technical knowledge, he is one of the most sought-after experts in the sport.