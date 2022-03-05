F1

Former Renault and Ferrari Aerodynamicist worries that the teams will have further problems with the ‘Porpoising effect’ during the 2022 season

Former Renault and Ferrari Aerodynamicist worries that the teams will have further problems with the 'Porpoising effect' during the 2022 season
Janmeyjay Shukla

Previous Article
Antonio Giovinazzi is set to replace Nikita Mazepin as the new Haas F1 driver for the 2022 season
Next Article
“A young Shaquille O’Neal changed Patrick Ewing!”: When Michael Jordan was adamant that the Big Diesel was the sole reason the Knicks legend transformed himself into a vocal, animated leader
F1 Latest News
"He's a nice guy and has the will to work hard": Valtteri Bottas vows to help Alfa Romeo teammate Guanyu Zhou settle into Formula 1
“He’s a nice guy and has the will to work hard”: Valtteri Bottas vows to help Alfa Romeo teammate Guanyu Zhou settle into Formula 1

Valtteri Bottas praised Guanyu Zhou’s will to work hard, and insists that he’ll help his…