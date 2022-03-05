F1

Antonio Giovinazzi is set to replace Nikita Mazepin as the new Haas F1 driver for the 2022 season

Antonio Giovinazzi is set to replace Nikita Mazepin as the new Haas F1 driver for the 2022 season
Janmeyjay Shukla

Previous Article
“They used to call me Magic Jordan in high school”: Michael Jordan opened up about his first impression of Magic Johnson before becoming a Chicago Bull
No Newer Articles
F1 Latest News
Antonio Giovinazzi is set to replace Nikita Mazepin as the new Haas F1 driver for the 2022 season
Antonio Giovinazzi is set to replace Nikita Mazepin as the new Haas F1 driver for the 2022 season

Antonio Giovinazzi will partner with Mick Schumacher for the 2022 season after Haas confirms Nikita…