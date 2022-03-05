Antonio Giovinazzi is set to replace Nikita Mazepin as the new Haas F1 driver for the 2022 season

Antonio Giovinazzi will partner with Mick Schumacher for the 2022 season after Haas confirms Nikita Mazepin’s contract termination.

The contracts with Nikita Mazepin and title sponsor Uralkali have been terminated by Haas. This has come about as a result of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and Pietro Fittipaldi was slated to take his position. However, according to the most recent report, Antonio Giovinazzi will take his place.

Fittipaldi to continue as the Reserve driver?

Sky sports Germany first reported that Pietro Fittipaldi will be the potential replacement. Moreover, he was also the front runner of Roman Grosjean’s replacement for Haas in 2020.

A sponsor of Haas even shared a post congratulating the Brazilian and Mick Schumacher on the partnership on Thursday. Coincidently, the team shared a post showing Fittipaldi’s car as well as adding fuel to the rumour mill.

Fittipaldi drove for Haas in the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix after replacing Roman Grosjean. He informed the media that he would like to still ‘keep a foot in Formula One’ finishing 19th in the race. The number 51 will continue as the reserve driver for Haas in 2022 as well.

Another chance for Antonio Giovinazzi?

Antonio Giovinazzi will replace the Russian driver as per the latest report. He is currently competing in Formula E with team Dragon Penske Autosport.

After the end of the 2021 season, Kimi Raikkonen retired and Giovinazzi’s future was in doubt. Coming 2021, Alfa Romeo opted for a partnership of Valtteri Bottas and Guanyu Zhou leaving no space for the Italian.

Ferrari is Haas’ engine supplier and also provides key components to the team. Adding to this, Giovinazzi is still the reserve driver for the Italian outfit. Now he is all set to drive for Ferrari’s customer team during the second pre-season testing in Bahrain.

Haas will make the announcement soon giving chance to the Italian to show his worth in Formula 1.