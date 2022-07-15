Former teammate of Michael Schumacher has a $100 million net-worth after leaving Formula 1

Michael Schumacher is one of the greatest F1 drivers of all time and has seven World Championships to his name.

Schumacher won two World Titles with Benetton, but his most successful stint was in Maranello where he won five Championships. He went on to become Ferrari’s greatest driver of all time.

Between 2000 and 2005, his teammate at the Scuderia was Rubens Barichello. The Brazilian driver spent the entirety of his time in Ferrari as second fiddle to his legendary German teammate.

#OnThisDay in 2002, Michael Schumacher and Rubens Barrichello staged this 📸 finish 0.011s remains the closest winning margin in #F1 history! pic.twitter.com/ZB8zowk9Gh — Formula 1 (@F1) September 29, 2021

However, he did perform amicably and put in some memorable displays with the Italian outfit. Defeating Schumacher on the other hand, was something none of his teammates were ever able to back in the day.

After leaving Ferrari in 2005, Barichello had stints with Honda, Brawn GP and Williams before moving to IndyCar in 2012. Subsequently, he moved away from the best part of his racing careers. Off track however, he has made a fortune in terms of money.

Also read: Max Verstappen’s home GP has to confirm its $114 Million worth commitment to F1 before November – The SportsRush

Teammate of Michael Schumacher who has a $100 million net-worth

After leaving F1, Schumacher’s former teammate went to the US to take part in IndyCar. While that did not bring him massive success, he finished 11th which was good for a newcomer in that series.

After leaving his racing career behind, he made a lot of money in other ventures far away from the field that made him famous.

Barichello reportedly has a net-worth of $100 million. His wealth grew immensely after he left the world of F1, mainly due to lucrative sponsorship deals and also in real estate.

The former Ferrari driver currently resides in the city of Sao Paolo, in a mansion that is reportedly worth $2 million. He has more properties across the city and country, and they collectively value at $17 million.

The most recent series he competed in was the Super TC 2000 in Brazil, where he drove for Toyota.

Also read: “That’s where I think Lewis Hamilton destroyed his career”– Red Bull chief blames Mercedes star for Alex Albon’s demotion – The SportsRush