“That’s where I think Lewis Hamilton destroyed his career”– Red Bull chief blames Mercedes star for Alex Albon’s demotion

Red Bull chief Helmut Marko blames Lewis Hamilton for tarnishing his career at Red Bull as he collided with him in 2020.

Lewis Hamilton has not been cautious while vying with Alex Albon. The two have collided twice in the past. Once in the Brazilian GP 2019 and others in the Austrian Grand Prix 2020.

On both occasions, Albon was on the prospect of getting a podium, and he was snubbed because of Hamilton. Albon finally managed to get his maiden podium in F1 late into the 2020 season.

However, by then, Red Bull had decided to part ways with the Thai-born race driver. After a few months, Red Bull chief Helmut Marjo blamed Hamilton for the Albon’s Red Bull snub.

“Turn 4 is famous. That’s where I think Hamilton destroyed Albon’s career,” Marko claimed in an interview with Motorsport-Total.com in the middle of the 2021 season.

“If Hamilton hadn’t sent him out there in 2020, Albon would have won the race. Then maybe everything would have been completely different, because the psyche and the self-confidence then naturally develop completely differently.”

After the end of the 2020 season, Albon was replaced by Sergio Perez. For the 2021 season, Albon remained as a reserve driver for the Milton-Keynes-based outfit before he got hired by Williams.

Lewis Hamilton inching toward Red Bull

Hamilton’s 2022 campaign started on a difficult note. But now, Mercedes are regularly progressing in the season and have managed to minimize porpoising.

With that, they have also added some pace under their wings. It has also helped them to now be regular at the podiums, and soon, with new developments, they could match Red Bull and Ferrari’s pace.

Now, Hamilton is aiming toward his first win in 2022. Mercedes is the most reliable car among the top three teams and can pick up on crucial opportunities.

“It is good to see them back, in that mix again, and I think on their day, they are going to be very strong, and it is only a matter of time now before Lewis gets that win,” said Jade Edwards.

“Love or hate Lewis – but I don’t think anyone is going to begrudge it. They’ve earned their dues this season. When he does step on that top step, there are going to be cheers from everyone.”

