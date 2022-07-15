F1

“That’s where I think Lewis Hamilton destroyed his career”– Red Bull chief blames Mercedes star for Alex Albon’s demotion

"That’s where I think Lewis Hamilton destroyed his career"– Red Bull chief blames Mercedes star for Alex Albon's demotion
Tanish Chachra

Previous Article
"Stephen Curry is messing the game up": 7-foot Shaquille O'Neal hilariously calls out his favorite player
No Newer Articles
F1 Latest News
"That’s where I think Lewis Hamilton destroyed his career"– Red Bull chief blames Mercedes star for Alex Albon's demotion
“That’s where I think Lewis Hamilton destroyed his career”– Red Bull chief blames Mercedes star for Alex Albon’s demotion

Red Bull chief Helmut Marko blames Lewis Hamilton for tarnishing his career at Red Bull…