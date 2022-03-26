F1

“Formula 1 is literally playing with fire”: Former Champion Damon Hill slams F1’s decision to go ahead with the Saudi Arabian GP

"Formula 1 is literally playing with fire": Former Champion Damon Hill slams F1's decision to go ahead with the Saudi Arabian GP
Somin Bhattacharjee

Hailing from the sports loving city of Kolkata, the same has played a huge role in my life both on and off the field. Aspiring to work in this industry for the rest of my life.

Previous Article
D Y Patil Stadium capacity: 2022 IPL matches in DY Patil Stadium full list
No Newer Articles
F1 Latest News
"Formula 1 is literally playing with fire": Former Champion Damon Hill slams F1's decision to go ahead with the Saudi Arabian GP
“Formula 1 is literally playing with fire”: Former Champion Damon Hill slams F1’s decision to go ahead with the Saudi Arabian GP

Former F1 World Champion Damon Hill feels that going ahead with the Saudi Arabian GP…