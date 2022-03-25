“The decision was largely up to the organizers” – Toto Wolff says F1 teams have been given the freedom not to compete in Saudi Arabia

F1 will go on in Saudi Arabia despite the missile attack near the circuit but Toto Wolff says that the teams have an option to withdraw.

Mercedes team principal Toto Wolff revealed that the teams can withdraw from racing in Jeddah if they wish to following the missile strike near the circuit.

A huge cloud of smoke started covering the sky of Jeddah during the FP1 session following a drone strike near the circuit. Concerns among those on the track grew as the smoke could be seen from everywhere on the circuit.

Despite the threatening situations in the regime, the FIA decided to continue with racing. Red Bull boss Christian Horner hinted that the F1 teams did not have much say in the decision.

Horner said that he has faith in the organisations and their assurances that everyone’s safety is guaranteed.

Mercedes’s boss also said that the teams have been given the freedom not to participate if they wish. Wolff’s statements support the suggestions that the decision was largely up to the organisers.

Toto Wolff might not bring a title home this year

Following the below-par performance in Bahrain, it was obvious that the Mercedes needs to do a lot of work on its car.

After the practice sessions on the Jeddah circuit, Lewis Hamilton revealed that there are still many of the same problems.

However, the seven-time world champion remains optimistic and said, “the grip is really good on the track. We just need to find some speed on the straights. We’ll be heads down tonight, understanding the data from today and putting ourselves in the best position for qualifying tomorrow.”

