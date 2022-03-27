F1

“Hopefully, pushing the walls a bit further out gives us a bit more space to slow down the car if we lose it” – Ferrari driver Carlos Sainz Jr provides his insights in making Jeddah Circuit safer after Mick Schumacher’s crash in qualifying

"Hopefully, pushing the walls a bit further out gives us a bit more space to slow down the car if we lose it" - Ferrari driver Carlos Sainz Jr provides his insights in making Jeddah Circuit safer after Mick Schumacher's crash in qualifying
Janmeyjay Shukla

Previous Article
Top 5 DRS moments: Best F1 DRS overtakes from 2017-2021
Next Article
"She accepts my flaws and doesn't judge me": Charles Barkley shares the secret of his 33-year old marriage to Maureen Blumhardt
F1 Latest News
"Hopefully, pushing the walls a bit further out gives us a bit more space to slow down the car if we lose it" - Ferrari driver Carlos Sainz Jr provides his insights in making Jeddah Circuit safer after Mick Schumacher's crash in qualifying
“Hopefully, pushing the walls a bit further out gives us a bit more space to slow down the car if we lose it” – Ferrari driver Carlos Sainz Jr provides his insights in making Jeddah Circuit safer after Mick Schumacher’s crash in qualifying

Carlos Sainz Jr discussed his point of view regarding the ‘safety’ at the fastest street…