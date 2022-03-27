“Hopefully, pushing the walls a bit further out gives us a bit more space to slow down the car if we lose it” – Ferrari driver Carlos Sainz Jr provides his insights in making Jeddah Circuit safer after Mick Schumacher’s crash in qualifying

Carlos Sainz Jr discussed his point of view regarding the ‘safety’ at the fastest street circuit in the world in Saudi Arabia.

While Carlos Sainz finished P3 in Jeddah qualifying, he has given some suggestions on making the track safer. The FIA has made changes in the Corniche circuit by widening the final turn by 1.5 meters and moving back the barriers at four of the 27 corners.

However, during the qualifying, Mick Schumacher crashed into the concrete wall at turn 12 of the Jeddah circuit. The car spun and hit the concrete wall at high speed. It took 57 minutes for the Stewarts to clean and clear the circuit.

Following the crash, drivers have come out of the paddock to discuss the safety of the circuit in Saudi Arabia.

Carlos Sainz has a suggestion

Bahrain Grand Prix podium finisher Carlos Sainz called the changes of 2022 ‘ the smallest ever’ and discussed the changes. He said: “As drivers, we are very confident around here just because we know that the safety of the cockpit nowadays is very high.”

The Spaniard further expressed that the FIA has done a ‘great job’ giving a very safe cockpit. Countering this, he added: “But at the same time, is it really worth it?”

Sainz also helped to provide suggestions of how the FIA can make the circuit safer and emphasized that discussions are needed.

“Having that huge accident when you can maybe. Hopefully, pushing the walls a bit further out gives us a bit more space to slow down the car if we lose it,” he concluded.

leclerc, sainz, magnussen, and bottas all checked on mick and radioed to ask if he was okay. kmag was on the radio 3x asking if he was okay ❤️ pic.twitter.com/g2Ve7ceF9c — dan 🌦 (@sunnysideseb) March 26, 2022

“It is a high-risk, high-reward circuit” – George Russell

George Russell also spoke out regarding the circuit in Saudi Arabia. He addressed that too many changes could ‘lose the DNA of a street circuit.’

Russell said: “Obviously, the dangers were the lack of visibility last year. They’ve done their best to improve that. It has worked slightly. It hasn’t solved all the issues.”

Additionally, he made the drivers aware that due to the nature of the circuit, it is a ‘high-risk, high-reward circuit.’

The Mercedes driver concluded by explaining about the potential incident: “There are small things that can be done to improve. But ultimately, when you go in these speeds, and you just lose it, there is no runoff, and you will end up on the wall.”