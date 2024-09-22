“Formula 1 Will Go on Without Me”: Max Verstappen Threatens to Retire Amid Tug of War With FIA

Max Verstappen has had several disagreements with the FIA over the years for the trajectory F1 has recently taken. For a long time, he expressed his frustrations with the sprint race format. However, the governing body may have gone a bit too far for Verstappen’s liking after their most recent decision, one that has resulted in him reconsidering his future.

Two days ago, FIA president Mohammed Ben Sulayem urged all drivers to keep their language in check and cautioned them that they would be punished if they used expletives. Verstappen did not take the FIA president’s caution too seriously as he swore during the Thursday presser for the Singapore GP.

Consequently, the FIA punished him with community service, a decision that has left Verstappen furious. The 26-year-old is so unhappy with the direction of the sport that he has threatened to quit it altogether.

He made the remarks when a journalist during the post-race Singapore GP press conference asked him if the FIA’s decision to punish him would make him reconsider his future in the sport. In reply, Verstappen said,

“For sure. Yeah, I mean, these kinds of things definitely decide my future as well. When you can’t be yourself, you have to deal with these kinds of silly things…I think now, I’m at a stage in my career where I don’t want to be dealing with this all the time. It’s really tiring“.

max on whether he’ll continue protesting to de telegraaf: “let’s take a break for at least 2 weeks, then we’ll see in austin next month. i will always be myself. in ordinary life, but also here. i shouldn’t waste too much energy on it either, because it’s all about nothing. we… pic.twitter.com/T53ynUrx6A — nini (@SCUDERIAFEMBOY) September 22, 2024

Since Verstappen has won three championships and over 60 races now, he revealed that he has reached a point in his career when he just wants to “have a good time as well“. Lastly, he explained how “Formula 1 will go on without me“.

Verstappen refused to engage with the journalists during the FIA’s official press conference. He engaged with them separately, outside the room assigned for the press conference, just as he did on Thursday.

When else has Verstappen threatened to retire?

It was back at the 2023 Azerbaijan Grand Prix when Verstappen criticized the FIA for changing the sprint race format. Back then, the FIA decided that instead of the three practice sessions that take place for a traditional Grand Prix weekend, they would just have one practice session on Friday.

This practice session would be followed by sprint qualifying on the same day. The next day would feature the sprint race followed by qualifying for the main race. Meanwhile, the main race would continue to take place on Sunday.

When asked what he made of these changes, Verstappen replied, “I think that’s much better for the excitement. Naturally, I hope there won’t be too many changes. Otherwise, I won’t do it. I won’t be here for long“.

With Verstappen repeatedly having stated that he does not expect to continue in F1 for long, he could even choose to retire before his current contract with Red Bull comes to an end. His contract with the Milton Keynes-based outfit will expire at the end of the 2028 season. By then, Verstappen would be 30.