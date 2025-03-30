After Homage to Ferris Bueller, Lewis Hamilton Reveals the Next Movie Scene He Will Recreate

Aside from chasing a historic eighth F1 championship, Lewis Hamilton is also making waves in the film industry with his production company, Dawn Apollo Films. His recent recreation of a scene from Ferris Bueller’s Day Off was also made possible with its help. Hamilton has now lined up other iconic film scenes on his bucket list after looking at the positive reception his work got.

In a Ferrari feature, the seven-time world champion expressed his love and passion for movies.

When asked about the Ferris Bueller scene, he recalled how he used to watch the classic film with a friend and how they were fascinated by the scene where the protagonist drives a Ferrari with the iconic background score kicking in.

From that moment on, he wanted to recreate it.

“It was really kinda cool just to put something cool out there to pay homage to this new journey and life that I have now at Ferrari,” he said. Now, Hamilton wants to recreate more scenes—this time from comedian Eddie Murphy’s movies.

“The next kinda film clip that I am looking to do is something from an Eddie Murphy movie,” the 40-year-old added.

Lewis Hamilton & Ed Norton recreated this scene from Ferris Bueller’s Day Off. pic.twitter.com/1HRBIZr9Cv — IGN (@IGN) March 13, 2025

That said, Hamilton may also wish to fulfill his teammate’s wish by doing a Harry Potter scene. Charles Leclerc has previously spoken about his love for the Harry Potter franchise. In this interview, he even shared how people used to say he resembled Harry Potter as a child.

When Hamilton heard about Leclerc’s wish to be part of a Harry Potter movie, he playfully suggested recreating a scene from the series just for him. The Monegasque was delighted by the idea, as Hamilton said, “Maybe I’ll do the Harry Potter thing with you.”

The Ferrari duo also joked about the generational gap reflected in their movie preferences. While Hamilton named classic sitcoms and films from the late ’80s and early ’90s, Leclerc’s picks naturally leaned toward the early 2000s.

Hamilton’s interest in movies expanding

Under his new production banner, Hamilton is actively pursuing projects in the entertainment industry. One of his ambitious ongoing projects is the feature film F1, starring Brad Pitt. Along with Pitt, Hamilton has put in a lot of effort to create an authentic movie about the pinnacle of motorsport.

As a co-producer of the film, Hamilton has significant influence over the storyline and how the filming crew portrays F1’s technical intricacies. He is determined to maintain the sport’s realism to the highest possible extent.

“The F1 Movie is as authentic a racing movie as has ever been.”

—Lewis Hamilton, Producer#F1Movie — Only in theaters this Summer#F1 #F175LIVE pic.twitter.com/8grCRJn8Qz — Apple Original Films (@AppleFilms) February 18, 2025

Apart from contributing to movie production, Hamilton has also expressed interest in taking up an acting role in the future. He recently revealed that he is learning improv for an off-track project currently in development.

Previously, Hamilton admitted to regretting missing out on a role in Tom Cruise’s action blockbuster Top Gun: Maverick. The Briton remains excited about the prospect of starring in an action film like Top Gun.

For now, there is a chance he makes a cameo in the F1 movie. Box office records will surely be broken if news comes out that he has.