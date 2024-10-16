Franco Colapinto Used to Support Sergio Perez Because He Was the Driver Closest to Home

Franco Colapinto became the latest driver to fly the Argentine flag in F1 after he replaced Logan Sargeant midway into the 2024 campaign. The last time Argentine fans could call a driver ‘one of their own’ was in 2001, when Gaston Mazzacane was a part of the grid. This was before Colapinto was born, which is why he had to resort to finding other drivers to support him.

Colapinto didn’t have anyone from Argentina to look up to in the junior formulas either. On The Fast and the Furious podcast, he revealed that he chose to back Sergio Perez—who was from Mexico—as a result.

“I was waking up in the mornings and I had no one,” he admitted. “I had Checo Perez. He was the closest to me and I was always supporting him…”

However, Colapinto lamented the fact that there was never “anyone from my home country”.

Perez, who debuted in F1 in 2011, was admittedly, not the only F1 driver from Latin America to be on the grid. There was Felipe Massa too. However, considering the natural sporting rivalry between Argentina and Brazil, it could be understandable why the name never crossed Colapinto’s mind.

Regardless, his priority would have been to support someone from his own nation. However, historically, Argentina has not enjoyed much success in F1 — keeping the great Juan Manuel Fangio aside.

Colapinto, who scored his first F1 points at the Azerbaijan GP earlier this season, feels honored to give fans from his home country a driver to cheer for.

“It’s great that now I’m the one out there, and that people from my country can support and cheer for me,” he concluded. The #43 driver became the first Argentinian to score points in F1 since Carlos Reutemann in 1982.

Colapinto is the torch bearer of F1 in Argentina

Colapinto acknowledged that his P8 finish in Azerbaijan, not only created history but was also very important for his country. The 21-year-old highlighted the passion Argentinians have for motorsport, and how he feels lucky to be able to globally represent his nation.

The Williams driver also has a lot to look forward to in the coming race weekends. Speaking about the upcoming Sao Paulo GP, he revealed that it would be the closest he will get to a home Grand Prix because of the large numbers of Argentinian motorsport fans in Brazil.

Despite not having a seat in the sport for 2025 yet, many in the paddock believe that Colapinto will be able to carve a career out in the sport, and team principal, James Vowles is already working in the background to ensure that Colapinto signs with Sauber/Audi.

If so, he could become the leader of the next generation of racing drivers who finally put Argentina on the global motorsport map.