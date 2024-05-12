Fred Vasseur Bags Full Credits for Securing $100 Million Lewis Hamilton Signing

Ferrari announced the historic signing of Lewis Hamilton from Mercedes earlier this year. Hamilton will join them in 2025 on a reported $100 million a year deal, and while there many factors that contributed to this move, Ferrari boss Fred Vasseur gets the biggest slice of the pie.

On The Race’s F1 podcast, journalist Mark Hughes feels that Vasseur had the biggest role to play in this transfer.

“In terms of Lewis [Hamilton] joining, Lewis has even said he wouldn’t have joined if Fred hadn’t been there.”

Vasseur’s move not only brings a seven-time World Champion to Maranello, but also puts a bargaining chip on the table to possibly lure Adrian Newey to the team. He added, “I think that’s very much the fact that Newey’s clearly not dismissing it this time.”

If Newey does join Ferrari, it could boost the Italian stable’s Championship bid tenfold.

The greatest F1 car designer of all time working with arguably the best F1 driver of all time in the sport’s most iconic team – on paper this combination has everything needed to be successful. And none of it would have been possible with Vasseur, per Hughes.

Hamilton shares a good relationship with the Ferrari team principal, and they know each other since the former’s Formula 3 days. Under Vasseur’s tutelage, Hamilton won the GP2 championship as well.

Since then, they never worked together but their bond remained strong, which turned out to be crucial in Vasseur poaching Hamilton from under the Silver Arrows’ nose.

Fred Vasseur boosts Ferrari’s Championship hopes with Lewis Hamilton

Hamilton credits Vasseur as the reason behind his success in the junior Formulas. Without the Frenchman, Hamilton is sure that he wouldn’t be where he is today. Now 39, the seven-time World Champion will be looking to make history with Vasseuer once again, this time in F1.

Hamilton’s move to Ferrari has been dubbed as a success already. Financially speaking, the Italian team has already made a profit on the investment they’ve made the secure the Briton. However, the sporting implications are yet to be seen.

Ferrari and Hamilton will embark on their journey from 2025 onwards with clear goals. Hamilton is chasing his eighth World Title and Ferrari is looking to win its first since 2008.

The Maranello-based outfit has seen progress, and have closed the gap to the dominant Red Bull team considerably, over the last few months.

With Hamilton (and potentially Newey arriving), the final pieces of the puzzles could be filled. And the Tifosi can bask in glory once again, with a new dominant era led by Ferrari.