From Tom Cruise to Leonardo DiCaprio, F1 Drivers Reveal Which Actors They Would Like to See Play Them

The drivers were asked an interesting hypothetical question as the Drive to Survive fever continues to carry on ahead of the new F1 season. The drivers were asked to reveal which actor they would like to see play them if Netflix were to make a Drive to Survive movie.

While most of the drivers chose Tom Cruise and Leonardo DiCaprio, some other interesting choices were also made.

F1 drivers reveal which actors they would like to see play them

As seen in the video below, the F1 drivers were caught in a dilemma when they were given the ‘privilege’ of choosing which actor they would like to see play them.

If @netflix were to make a Drive To Survive movie, who would the drivers pick to play them? 😅 Let’s find out! 🍿 Hint: @TomCruise is going to be busy 😆#F1 pic.twitter.com/CNSU9k9oWp — Formula 1 (@F1) March 2, 2023

Norris was the first to respond and stated that most would likely choose someone like Leonardo DiCaprio. Reigning world champion Max Verstappen is one of those drivers who did choose DiCaprio. The Dutchman states that since he likes the 48-year-old as an actor, it would be nice if the American were to play him.

Meanwhile, Pierre Gasly said he would like to see The Rock (Dwayne Johnson) or Tom Cruise play him. Gasly believes that The Rock would be a good choice as he jokes that the two have ‘the same physique’. As for Cruise, the Frenchman adds that he likes the American as an actor and that the 60-year-old also flies ‘jet fighters’.

Cruise was among the most popular names among the F1 drivers, as he was also picked by Kevin Magnussen, Sergio Perez and Nyck de Vries. While most drivers responded to the question by naming either one or two actors, Carlos Sainz seemed the most confused.

The Spaniard revealed the names of four actors (Christian Bale, Will Smith, Leonardo DiCaprio, and Brad Pitt) before eventually choosing Bale.

As for Valtteri Bottas, he did not think that anyone was fit to play him. “It would be hard to find somebody to play me because you need a mullet and a moustache,” he replied.

Formula 1 season to kickstart this weekend in Bahrain

F1 fans around the world have been buzzing as the 2023 season is set to begin this weekend in Bahrain. The Bahrain Grand Prix will take place from Friday, March 3 to Sunday, March 5. The timings of all the sessions and the main race are mentioned below:

Friday

Free Practice 1: 5:00 PM IST to 6:00 PM IST

Free Practice 2: 8:30 PM IST to 9:30 PM IST

Saturday

Free Practice 3: 5:00 PM IST to 6:00 PM IST

Qualifying: 8:30 PM IST to 9:30 PM IST

Sunday

Main Race: 8:30 PM IST to 10:30 PM IST

