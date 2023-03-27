Fred Vasseur Believes Sergio Perez Can Have a 100-Point Lead Over Max Verstappen After Monaco GP

Ferrari team principal Fred Vasseur has shockingly stated that there’s a possibility that Sergio Perez can take a 100-point lead over Red Bull teammate Max Verstappen after the upcoming few races. Such a scenario would be a huge shock to F1 fans, who have become accustomed to the Dutchman dominating race weekends out and out.

Verstappen has won 16 of the last 24 races, stretching back to the beginning of last season, and does not show any signs of slowing down anytime soon. While the 25-year-old failed to win last weekend’s race in Saudi Arabia, it was because he started way down in 15th after reliability struggles hampered his qualifying.

Considering the Dutchman’s staggering form, it seems unlikely that he would lose so much ground to Perez this season. However, Vasseur believes that if Red Bull continue to struggle with reliability issues, it could open a door for Perez to dominate the upcoming races.

Vassuer explains how Perez could take control in the title battle

Fred Vassuer believes that there is a minute possibility that Sergio Perez can take a 100-point lead over Max Verstappen by the end of the Monaco Grand Prix. The Ferrari team principal believes that such a scenario is possible even though only five races remain between now and the time the Monaco GP concludes on May 28.

“Imagine now that Perez wins two more races and Verstappen retires. A gearbox fails and he gets a penalty for the next one. After Monaco, Perez is then 100 points ahead of Verstappen. These situations can happen,” explained Vasseur (as quoted by formula1news.co.uk).

Can Sergio Perez take the fight to Max Verstappen?

Sergio Perez and Max Verstappen have been teammates since the beginning of the 2021 season when the Mexican replaced Alex Albon to join Red Bull. In both the 2021 and 2022 seasons, the Dutchman has beaten Perez by a huge margin.

In the 2021 campaign, the year Verstappen won his maiden championship, he beat Perez by a whopping 205.5 points. While Perez reduced the deficit last year, Verstappen still managed to edge out the Mexican by 149 points.

Although Verstappen has clearly had the better of Perez in the two previous seasons, the Mexican seems far more determined this year to take the fight to the Dutchman.

Verstappen just leads Perez by a point after the conclusion of the first two races as both have won one race each and finished second in the other. However, the Dutchman has the slightest of advantages because of the fastest lap he claimed at the Saudi Arabian GP.