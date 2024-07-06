Pierre Gasly and GF Kika Turned Foes for 120 Minutes While France Sent Ronaldo’s Men Packing From Euros

The Euro 2024 quarterfinal between France and Portugal had Pierre Gasly and his girlfriend, Kika Cerqueira Gomes, cheering for different teams. This match turned the loving couple into temporary rivals for a little over 120 minutes.

Since Gasly is French and Gomes is Portuguese, their support for their respective national teams was natural. Despite being on opposite sides, the couple kept things light and playful.

They shook hands like pros before the game started, showing their mutual respect and love. Gasly showed his support by wearing the French team’s shirt with Mbappe’s name on the back. Meanwhile, Kika donned a Portugal hat and muffler, cheering for her team.

Gasly hilariously captioned his post, “Exciting date night ahead”. And exciting it was indeed as the game went right down to the wire.

France defeated Portugal to book its place in the semi-finals

Both teams fought hard, but after 120 minutes, the score still remained goalless, leading to a penalty shootout. In the end, France came out on top. With the score at 3-4 in the shootout, Theo Hernandez scored the winning penalty for France, sending Portugal out of the tournament. The final shootout score was 5-3 in favor of France.

This game might have marked the end of an era for two football legends: Cristiano Ronaldo (39) and Pepe (41). Both played crucial roles in the tournament.

Ronaldo was on the field for every important match, and Pepe set a record as the oldest player in European Championship history. Their futures with the national team are uncertain, as Portugal’s manager Roberto Martinez hinted that their international careers might be over.

Despite the intense match, Gasly and Gomes’ relationship remains strong. Their friendly rivalry added a fun twist to the game, showing that love and sports can mix even when you’re rooting for different teams.