George Russell’s GF Celebrates Carlos Alcaraz’s Iconic Win at Wimbledon While Preparing for the Euro Final

The iconic Wimbledon and UEFA Euro championships have coincided this month, with both the tournaments’ finals happening on the same day – July 14th. Spain’s Carlos Alcaraz has already emerged victorious in the Wimbledon finals against Novak Djokovic. However, Spain has another horse in the race with the Spanish national soccer team ready to take on England in the Euro 2024 finals.

The Formula 1 paddock is also heavily invested in these triumphs. Mercedes driver, George Russell will be in attendance in Berlin to witness the match between Spain and England. But before that, his Spanish-born girlfriend, Carmen Montero Mundt had reason to celebrate Alcaraz’s win at Wimbledon.

Carmen Mundt celebrates #CarlosAlcaraz’s iconic win at #Wimbledon while en route to the #EURO2024 Final pic.twitter.com/cot9P1BGa5 — Anirban Aly Mandal (@AnirbanF1) July 14, 2024

Mundt came onto her official Instagram account to share a story for her followers. It can be assumed that she is on the way to the Olympiastadion Berlin for the Euro final. But in the car, she was keeping a keen eye on the proceedings over at Wimbledon where her countryman, Alcaraz emerged victorious.

Alcaraz’s win over Djokovic at the Wimbledon final was a historically iconic feat for Spain. The 21-year-old won in straight sets to complete the double of winning the French Open and Wimbledon in the same year.

However, with the Euro finals taking place in a few hours, the Spanish nation can witness back-to-back victories in global sporting events.

A civil war may erupt in Russell’s household with England v Spain Euro final

Russell will be squarely in the corner of the England national team. They have managed to secure four wins in this tournament. However, going by overall form, Spain are touted to be the favorite to bag their fourth overall Euro title.

On the other hand, Russell’s girlfriend – who is Spanish by birth will be cheering on the Spanish national squad. Russell even came onto his Instagram account to share a picture of the duo traveling to Berlin. He wrote, “Special to have both of our countries in the @euro2024 final. One of us will be happy tonight.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by George Russell (@georgerussell63)

Russell will not be the only Formula 1 driver to grace the event, however. Despite the harrowing robbery incident from the 2020 Euro final, Lando Norris will also be in attendance to cheer on England in Berlin for the final.