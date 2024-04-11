Fred Vasseur Is Tired of Lewis Hamilton x Ferrari Questions

Ferrari’s idea behind announcing their signing of Lewis Hamilton for 2025 was so they could pay more attention to 2024. Their idea was to reveal the news and move past it. However, thanks to the on-track results, reporters are rubbing this decision on the Italian team’s face. We are talking about the incredible output from Carlos Sainz. The Spaniard has maintained a 100% podium record in the three races he has competed in 2024. One win and two P3s behind the runaway Red Bulls is the best start to Sainz’s F1 career, ever. This is exactly after every race weekend Frederic Vasseur is asked the same question. However, after the Japanese GP, the French boss grew tired and hit back at a reporter.

On the flip side, Lewis Hamilton is still struggling with yet another shoddy Mercedes challenger. In the first four races has amassed a total of 10 points. His highest finish so far in the season has been P7 with Hamilton classifying 2024 as the worst start to a season. The Brit is down in the dumps to the extent that he suggested his team he let his teammate pass in Suzuka.

So when asked, “In an alternative reality where you hadn’t already signed Lewis for 2025,” after the race in Suzuka, the Ferrari boss shut down the question with a scathing reply. He said, as quoted by @fuori.pista on Instagram, “We have the same question every week. Do a copy-paste of my last week’s reply, the next time.”

The 2024 season is definitely not going according to the script. The script that sees Hamilton end his Mercedes tenure on a high. Instead, it’s Sainz moving in that direction and putting Vasseur on the spot.

A spot that Vasseur aggressively avoided being put on in Japan and perhaps will continue to do so as the season progresses. However, it wasn’t just the Frenchman who had such an adverse reaction to this line of questioning.

Lewis Hamilton storms off from the interview after being questioned about Ferrari

After qualifying seventh, Lewis Hamilton went backward and finished ninth in the Japanese GP. The race result surely added to his ongoing frustrations from the disappointing season so far. So after the race, the Mercedes man was asked questions that only exacerbated his annoyance.

A series of setbacks in the race including Max Verstappen’s third win of the season in four races added to Hamilton’s irritation. The Japanese GP was another race highlighting the gap from Red Bull. So when an interviewer asked if the Brit is envious of Ferrari, he uncharacteristically expressed his rage.

As quoted by Mundo Deportivo, Hamilton shushed the reporter by saying, “Do you have any better questions?”. Soon after the question, the 7x champion decided to end the interview prematurely and walk away. His press officer was left to conclude the presser on his behalf. The response and his actions highlight how infuriated this line of questioning is making the Brit.

We also can’t overlook the contribution of the Mercedes challenger to his overall mood. Neither the car nor the performances are in Hamilton’s favor as he can’t seem to end his ongoing nightmare that started in 2022. However, we still have 20 races to go and we might just see a turnaround.