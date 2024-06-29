Guenther Steiner Speculates What’s in Carlos Sainz’s Mind Amidst All Options to Choose His New Team

Carlos Sainz‘s F1 future decision has taken way longer than expected. Driving for top teams like Ferrari and McLaren in recent times to now having options like Williams, Alpine, and Sauber left, it isn’t an easy choice for Sainz. With Sainz holding up many driver F1 futures, Guenther Steiner was asked what exactly was going on in the Spaniard’s mind.

“I don’t think Carlos has made his mind up. Now with Flavio joining them, it’s credibility”, said Steiner when questioned on The Red Flags podcast why isn’t Sainz joining Alpine when they’re looking like the best team of the options.

Explaining how it’s the future performance and options to leave that the 29-year-old is looking at, he added “It’s not an easy decision. He’s looking for an option to not be in the wrong place at the end of 2026. Basically having an out in 2026.”

Rumors claimed that Sainz would make his Williams announcement at the Spanish GP. Alpine announced Flavio Briatore’s arrival and the Enstone outfit suddenly joined the race to sign Sainz. The decision is only going to get harder with three teams in the mix. Arguably, Sainz’s indecision gave Alpine the opportunity to join the competition.

A very noticeable meet-up in the #F1 paddock earlier today – right outside of the Alpine hospitality – between the returning Flavio Briatore and Carlos Sainz Sr, who seemingly exchanged numbers. Could be nothing! … But, as always, could be *something*. @XPBImages pic.twitter.com/DWUTolSHg4 — The Race (@wearetherace) June 23, 2024

Steiner suggested that the #55 driver would not want to commit to a long-term contract. With the major regulations overhaul coming up in 2026, he wouldn’t want to be stuck on an underperforming team. Hence, the Spaniard wants to have all the terms in his favor. With all the different offers from the three teams, Sainz has to sit down and make a decision that he wouldn’t regret.

Alpine being the best team in the last couple of races does look attractive, but tables can turn with one upgrade. Alpine isn’t miles ahead of the pace of Williams. With the grid being so close, all the drivers signing at the moment have the 2026 regulations in mind. Given Steiner’s statement, Alpine and Williams seem to be the best fit.

2026 prospects and release clauses to be the defining factors for Carlos Sainz’s Future

Although Audi seems like the best bet given their motorsport history, a brand that big wouldn’t want to have the image of Sainz leaving them in case they don’t perform. Therefore, a release or exit clause in Audi doesn’t seem to be an option. This puts the German team out of contention.

On the other hand, Alpine is believed to have included a release clause in the offer made to Sainz. This clause is reported to be the reason why the French team has become the leader in signing Sainz. Rumors suggest that Alpine will become a customer team and may get the Mercedes engine.

⚠️ | Alpine is reported planning to abandon the 2026 engine project and looking for alternative engine suppliers. RBPT could be one of the options but chance is thin with Christian Horner prioritising Red Bull and VCARB first: “I think we need to establish ourselves first. We… pic.twitter.com/V9974sw0VW — RBR News (@redbulletin) June 18, 2024

Mercedes dominated the engine regulations in 2014 making it another positive in Alpine’s favor. However, Williams already has a deal with Mercedes. Huge investments have been made by Dorilton Capital and James Vowles’ is leading the ship. Big-name signings like Matt Harman have been made on the engineering side.

Both Alpine and Williams have a strong driver in the form of Pierre Gasly and Alex Albon respectively confirmed. The 2026 prospect looks positive for Williams but Alpine is reportedly offering the release clause. Thus, Sainz now has to decide which option he wants to choose.