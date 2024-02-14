HomeSearch

Fred Vasseur Labels Call Regarding Lewis Hamilton to Be the “The Most Difficult” as It Surely Stunned the Mercedes Supremo

Anirban Aly Mandal
|Published

Fred Vasseur Labels Call Regarding Lewis Hamilton to Be the “The Most Difficult” as It Surely Stunned the Mercedes Supremo

Credits: IMAGO ZUMA Wire ,IMAGO / Marco Canoniero

Despite having a close relationship with Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes team principal Toto Wolff has expressed surprise when he received the news of the Briton choosing to move to Ferrari in 2025. However, it was not Hamilton who told him the same first. Instead, it was Ferrari boss Fred Vasseur who broke the news to the Austrian. Vasseur has now labeled the same as “the most difficult” call he has ever made in his career.

The Frenchman and Wolff have been close friends in the F1 paddock. Hence, it would have unsurprisingly been awkward for Vasseur to relay such a piece of news to the Mercedes boss.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/Motorsport/status/1757474413912506811?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

In terms of iconic driver moves, Lewis Hamilton’s switch to Ferrari is arguably the most historic moment within the sport. It arguably even eclipses his own move from McLaren to Mercedes in 2013.

And the numbers reflect the same. Soon after Ferrari announced that they had successfully signed Hamilton for 2025, the parent company witnessed a whopping $10 billion rise in market cap on that day.

As for Vasseur, calling Wolff was not the only strange moment that he faced after signing Hamilton. The Frenchman then also had to inform Carlos Sainz about the disappointing news.

Fred Vasseur explains how difficult it was to inform Carlos Sainz about his sacking

In the buildup to the 2024 season, both the Ferrari drivers were entering into the last year of their contracts with the team. Charles Leclerc quickly signed a multi-year deal with the Maranello-based team, worth around $30,000,000 a year.

Carlos Sainz, on the other hand, was unhappy with the terms of the proposed contract, and hence, decided to stall the deal Ferrari offered. During the time the Spaniard waited for a revised offer, Lewis Hamilton sensed an opportunity and signed for the Prancing Horse.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/Motorsport/status/1757474413912506811?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Soon after the news broke out that Ferrari had signed Hamilton, Vasseur gave a call to Sainz. Motorsport.com quoted Vasseur as revealing, “As you can imagine it was not the easiest call of my life, one of the most difficult”.

Both Sainz and Wolff may feel hard done by Ferrari. In 2025, though, Sainz is looking for a seat and Mercedes are scouting for Hamilton’s replacement. Therefore, it won’t be too far-fetched an idea to see the Spaniard in Mercedes overalls from next season onwards.

Post Edited By:Vidit Dhawan

Share this article

About the author

Anirban Aly Mandal

Anirban Aly Mandal

Anirban Aly Mandal is an F1 writer at The SportsRush, with over 1000 articles under his belt, Anirban's love for F1 started when he discovered a copy of F1 2014 on his computer. With over half a decade's worth of time spent religiously following the sport, he’s dived deep into the world of motorsports. However, Anirban's expertise goes beyond just writing - he has also written several academic papers focused on the domain of motorsports and the law. His passion for the sport is so immense that he aspires to work as a legal advisor in the most prestigious racing series in the world someday. When it comes to Formula 1, Anirban finds great pleasure in re-watching classic races and idolizes the likes of Ayrton Senna, Nigel Mansell, and Sebastian Vettel. His top picks include Brazil '91, Silverstone '92, and Germany '19. Outside of the sport, Anirban is an avid sim racer, often found racing on titles like Assetto Corsa, F1 22, and Automobilista. Apart from his interests in gaming, Anirban has a keen interest in philosophy, literature and music.

Read more from Anirban Aly Mandal