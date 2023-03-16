Lewis Hamilton Breaks His Silence on Rumors Suggesting He Could Leave Mercedes; Says Bold Decisions Need to be Made

Lewis Hamilton has confirmed his intention to stay at Mercedes after several reports emerged that the Briton could leave the team amid their poor start to the 2023 season. The 38-year-old made these remarks during the Saudi Arabia Grand Prix press conference on Thursday.

During the presser, Hamilton explained how he still has complete faith in the team. He is confident they will improve and return to where they belong.

It is fair to say that the Silver Arrows have fallen significantly behind their rivals after dominating the turbo hybrid era, as they found themselves as the fourth fastest team in Bahrain. Hamilton only managed a fifth-place finish, while his teammate, George Russell, finished seventh.

Lewis Hamilton commits his future to Mercedes

While speaking at the press conference, Lewis Hamilton said, “I still have 100% belief in this team, they’re my family, and I’ve been here a long time, so I don’t plan on going anywhere else.”

However, he admitted that the entire team needs to work hard to improve. The Briton said that the team needs to make some ‘bold’ decisions if they are to have any chance of closing the huge gap to their rivals.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lewis Hamilton (@lewishamilton)

In case the team are unable to make the right calls, Hamilton fears that Red Bull Racing will once again run away with the titles. He added that he does not see Ferrari posing much of a threat to the Milton Keynes outfit either.

Also Read: Lewis Hamilton & Max Verstappen Share Bizarre WhatsApp Group With F1 Playboy As the Icon

Hamilton and Wolff provide contrasting expectations for Saudi Arabian GP

After a dismal performance in Bahrain, Mercedes team principal Toto Wolff has provided some optimism for the Silver Arrows fans.

The 51-year-old believes that his side will have a stronger race in Saudi Arabia as compared to Bahrain as the circuit configurations will suit his team.

While speaking to the media after the Bahrain GP (as quoted by racingnews365.com), Wolff said, “That track [Sakhir] is very rear-limited, it has a very abrasive asphalt, and that is probably the weakest point in our car. If you look at it from that perspective, maybe it gets better [in Saudi].”

However, Lewis Hamilton does not believe that Mercedes will have a much better race at the Jeddah Corniche Circuit as compared to what they had in Sakhir.

The Briton said that the only way the Silver Arrows could finish ahead of the Red Bulls and Ferraris was that if their drivers did not finish the race.

After watching the pace of the Aston Martins in Bahrain, Hamilton also sounded downbeat on his side’s chances of beating them.

Considering how Mercedes have begun their 2023 campaign, it is fair to say that they are up for a fight and that their backs are up against the wall.

Also Read: After Lewis Hamilton, F1 CEO Receives Letter From Saudi Arabian Mass-Execution Victim Ahead of Jeddah Race