Sebastian Vettel Hints Return to Racing as He ‘Bacx’ $1.4 Million Energy Drink Brand

Former F1 driver Sebastian Vettel has kept his word of wanting to protect the environment as he is now partnering with brands to promote sustainable products. The German has recently appeared in an advertisement for the British plant-based performance drink brand BACX, a company in which he helped raise $1.4 million recently.

Vettel first became a brand ambassador for the company last year when he used their products while driving for Aston Martin. He supports BACX as they not only produce fitness products but also place an important emphasis on sustainability.

Sebastian Vettel explains why he promotes BACX

Vettel recently uploaded a video on his social media handle that he created in partnership with BACX. In the video, the 35-year-old explained what is BACX and what are the benefits of using the company’s products.

“I think the big difference when you consume BACX during training, whether it is running or cycling, is that you just feel energized,” he explained. The German then added that while BACX is primarily for sportspeople, even others who wish to remain active and take care of their bodies can use the company’s products.

In the latter half of the video, Vettel seemed to suggest that he may also make a return to racing at some point in his career. However, he did not give any indication of what kind of racing would he like to pursue in the future. All he said was that he still enjoys racing and that he will jump into a car, ‘somewhere,’ at some point in his career.

Vettel retired from F1 at the end of 2022 as a 4-time champion

Sebastian Vettel will undoubtedly go down in F1 history as one of the all-time greats thanks to the four consecutive world championships he won between 2010 and 2013 with Red Bull. The 35-year-old ended his glittering career with 53 victories and 122 podiums to his name.

While most of his career wins came at Red Bull (38), he also won some races with Ferrari from 2015-20 (14). While Vettel failed to win a world championship with the Prancing Horse, he did come agonizingly close on two occasions. He finished second both in 2017 and 2018, behind seven-time Drivers’ Champion Lewis Hamilton.