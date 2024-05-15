Fred Vasseur Reveals It Was Never Too Tough to Convince Lewis Hamilton to Leave Mercedes

Lewis Hamilton to Ferrari remains the biggest transfer news of 2024 and will arguably continue to be until the end of the season. Despite the development taking one and all by surprise, it apparently wasn’t tough to convince the Briton to make the move. Ferrari team principal Fred Vasseur looked back at the negotiations in a recent interview with La Repubblica.

The Frenchman revealed, “Honestly, [it wasn’t] difficult at all. I think he had it in mind for ages [to join Ferrari]. This year for several reasons, including the fact that he had the option to leave Mercedes, that we had a seat available, and a good relationship between us. It was the right time for each of us. I think it’s a good opportunity for him and for us.”

One of the biggest reasons why the switch came as a surprise was Hamilton’s commitment to Mercedes. The seven-time champion, time and again, reiterated his commitment to finish his F1 career with the Silver Arrows. Despite growing differences with the engineering team, he never expressed any intention of leaving Brackley.

However, soon after announcing the Ferrari move, Hamilton made his reverence for the Italian outfit public. The Briton cited childhood memories when he dreamt of driving for Ferrari in F1. That is an ambition that perhaps every F1 driver holds, given the cult following and the legacy of the Maranello outfit.

But did he really make the move to fulfill a childhood dream? Unlikely, given the way things were panning out for the Silver Arrows.

The Brackley-based team failed to register a win in 2023 and the 2024 car has turned out to be another disappointment so far. Therefore, with little hope of fighting for the title emerging, Hamilton may have decided to finally take the exit course.

Ferrari promised Lewis Hamilton everything that Mercedes couldn’t

Faultlines began to emerge between Lewis Hamilton and Mercedes’ engineering team in 2023. After going winless for the first time through an entire season in 2022, the Briton aimed to bounce back stronger.

However, the very first race in Bahrain exposed just how much Mercedes had fallen behind Red Bull. Angered by the way things were unfolding, Hamilton openly called out the engineering team for ignoring his input on the car.

That was also the year when the seven-time champion was due an extension. Despite the ongoing tussle, Hamilton wanted a long-term contract. He also asked to be given an ambassadorial role after retiring. However, neither of those demands were met as he renewed the contract for just one year.

Sensing an opportunity, Fred Vasseur and John Elkann swooped in. Not only did they offer Hamilton a two-year deal, but they also promised him an ambassadorial role after his Ferrari stint.

Moreover, they also offered the Briton a whopping $100 million a year salary and a heavy investment in his non-profit initiatives. This was enough to convince Hamilton to end his longstanding relationship with the Silver Arrows.