Red Bull’s Press-Release on Christian Horner’s Departure Was Reportedly Ready Before Thai Bosses Swooped In

Christian Horner will continue as Red Bull’s team principal, at least for the time being. But he was almost relieved of his duties, and the press release surrounding his departure was also printed out, before his saviors from Red Bull Thailand intervened, as per Business F1.

The grievances against Horner were dismissed. However, the scandal surrounding the rather secretive investigation is far from over. The most shocking revelation comes with the fact that Red Bull GmBH boss Oliver Mintzlaff was ready to sack Horner. Business F1 (as quoted by Formule1.nl) reports that the papers were ready, and Red Bull was ready to let go of its long-time team principal.

The papers reportedly revealed that ‘Horner would be leaving Red Bull with immediate effect.’ The Austrian company also wanted to state that they would make no further comments on the dismissal. These reports also state that Horner’s lawyers intervened when Mintzlaff was adamant about the Briton’s dismissal. He wasn’t happy about it, but agreed to not do anything because he was sure that the sacking was ‘inevitable’.

At that moment, however, Chalerm Yoovidhya who is the Thai majority shareholder of Red Bull, saved Horner. Reportedly, this angered a lot of people, which ultimately led to sensitive information surrounding the case being leaked to the public.

Red Bull Racing in turmoil amid Christian Horner’s scandal

Mintzlaff offered Horner the chance to save face and leave on his own. Horner rejected and insisted on continuing with his duties as Red Bull’s boss. However, the saga seems to be never-ending. Rumors of rifts with Jos Verstappen, Max’s father, have surfaced all over the internet, and they were confirmed by the Dutchman earlier this week.

Jos feels that Horner staying on his affecting the team’s image. He accused the 50-year-old of playing the victim, when he brought this upon himself. Furthermore, rumors of Max Verstappen considering a move away from these turmoil, are also gathering substance.

More and more reports point towards disdain amongst the Red Bull higher-ups. Whether this means Horner will have to leave or not, remains to be seen. More development on the matter will surely follow in the coming hours and days.