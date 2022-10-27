$300 million worth Brad Pitt explains why he snubbed Martin Brundle at US Grand Prix

Brundle questioned why an overspend of several millions would be described as ‘minor’ (Image: Sky Sports F1)

Brad Pitt sent a message to Sky Sports’ Martin Brundle to explain why he ignored him at the US Grand Prix last week.

Brundle’s grid walks have become an integral part of the pre-race show today. The former F1 driver walks around the grid interviewing team members, drivers, and even celebrities. However, sometimes celebrities end up snubbing Brundle which leads to a lot of outrage from fans.

One such incident took place at last week’s US Grand Prix when Brundle approached Hollywood megastar, Brad Pitt. The 58-year-old actor reportedly refused to talk to Brundle and fans criticized the two-time academy award winner for his behavior. It even led to an altercation between Brundle and reputed F1 journalist Will Buxton on Twitter.

Got a note from Brad Pitt explaining what happened with our near miss on the Austin grid. Unnecessary, but nice of him. Absolutely nobody is obliged to talk to me on the grid, but as I endeavour to make 10/12 minutes of live and unscripted sports TV I’m obliged to at least ask. — Martin Brundle (@MBrundleF1) October 27, 2022

However, earlier this week, Pitt sent a message to Brundle, explaining his actions at COTA. Brundle shared this on his Twitter account and labeled this as a nice but unnecessary gesture.

“Absolutely nobody is obliged to talk to me on the grid,” Brundle said. “But as I endeavor to make 10/12 minutes of live and unscripted sports TV I’m obliged to at least ask.”

What was Brad Pitt doing at the US Grand Prix?

Pitt has been heavily involved in the world of F1 over the last few months. This is because he’s starring in a movie about the sport that is currently under development and reports suggested that he wants to get as much first hand experience as possible.

At the Circuit of the Americas last Sunday, Pitt met several F1 stars before they suited up for their race. He even went on a lap around the circuit alongside Ferrari starlet Charles Leclerc.

2022 F1 season continues with the Mexico City Grand Prix

There are currently just three races remaining until the 2022 season comes to a close. This weekend, the teams and drivers head over the Mexico City for the Mexico City GP. However, there is little excitement at the summit of the standings as Max Verstappen and Red Bull have clinched both Titles.

The Dutch driver won his second World Championship at the Japanese GP last week. Red Bull meanwhile, secured their first Constructors’ Title win since 2013 at last week’s race in Austin.

This weekend, Verstappen will look to smash Michael Schumacher and Sebastian Vettel’s world record. Both drivers currently hold the record for most number of race wins in a single season with 13. If Verstappen wins in Mexico, he’ll go one up on them and officially have the most dominant F1 season of all time.