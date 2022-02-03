“I tell them it’s like MasterChef”: Piero Ferrari reveals he fails to understand F1 amidst 2022 regulations implementation

Piero Ferrari, son of company founder Enzo Ferrari, likens new “confusing” regulations to the popular cooking show.

The FIA has introduced a new set of regulations ahead of the 2022 season. These changes come with an effort to have closer and more sustainable racing.

The new regulations come with stricter aerodynamic restrictions changes to tyres and the power unit. The restrictions limit the resources required for development under the reduced cost cap.

These changes will make efforts to level the playing field, but as Ferrari points out, some teams will take the changes in stride, and some will not.

He likens the regulations to a set of ingredients, “To my friends who ask me to explain what has changed in the rules. I tell them it’s like MasterChef – they gave us the ingredients, and then there is someone who cooks a delicious dish and someone less so.”

“The rules have not been changed. They have been rewritten. I read them, but I struggled to understand them.”, Ferrari further adds.

Scuderia and Piero Ferrari are confident of their chances among new regulations

Multiples reports have come from Maranello of an improved power unit and aerodynamic design. Ferrari was one of the first teams to start developing the new car, titled the F1-75, and it looks like there have been promising results.

Piero Ferrari has more to say but will not divulge anything before the car launch on February 17th. He commented, “I saw the model in the wind tunnel. What struck me? Let’s wait for the 17th.”

