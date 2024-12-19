mobile app bar

Frederic Vasseur ‘Doesn’t Care’ Where Will Lewis Hamilton Live Amidst Rumors of Seeking a Home in Milan

Aishwary Gaonkar
Published

follow google newsFollow Us
Lewis Hamilton (L) and Frederic Vasseur (R)

Lewis Hamilton (L) and Frederic Vasseur (R) |
Credits: IMAGO / Nordphoto and IMAGO / Jan Huebner

Lewis Hamilton has ended his career with Mercedes and will begin a new chapter in F1 with Ferrari in 2025. This decision has sparked widespread discussion about how he will adapt to the different environments at the Maranello-based team. It has also led to speculation about the Briton potentially moving to Italy.

In the past few months, there have been rumors about Hamilton looking for places to live in Modena and Milan. However, Ferrari team principal, Frederic Vasseur doesn’t have an issue with the seven-time world champion’s place of residence, as long as he performs.

“For me doesn’t matter where he’s staying, the most important is the performance. And I don’t care where he’s putting the motor home or which hotel he’s staying [at],” Vasseur said in an exclusive interview with Sky Sports F1’s Craig Slater.

Currently, Hamilton lives in Monaco like the majority of other F1 drivers. Even his predecessor, Carlos Sainz lived in Monaco and visited Ferrari’s Maranello factory whenever it was required for him to do so. Meanwhile, Charles Leclerc naturally lives in the Principality itself, given he is a Monegasque native.

There is no obligation for Ferrari drivers to stay in Italy, however, it can benefit them to blend in well with the team, if they are unfamiliar with Italian culture and work ethic. Hamilton is definitely one such individual, who needs to learn about how Ferrari does things, as he has spent all of his career at UK-based teams.

How Hamilton will kickstart his Ferrari stint

As most of his Mercedes commitments are over besides his contract due to expire by December 31st, Hamilton will soon join the fabled Italian outfit during the winter break itself. Moreover, there are talks about the Briton getting a private test run in Ferrari’s old 2022 car at the Fiorano test track.

This could be a great chance for Hamilton to get a feel of how a Ferrari car drives and familiarize himself with the team’s mechanics and engineers early in the pre-season. However, he won’t get a hand on the team’s 2025 car before late February.

Ferrari will have to be part of F1’s season launch at the O2 arena in London on February 18th. But following that launch — which would mainly feature the teams’ liveries — the Maranello outfit will have its own launch event in Fiorano on the 19th.

That will be the first time Hamilton will sport Ferrari overalls officially in public. It will certainly be an iconic moment to watch the seven-time world champion drive the scarlet red car, which could potentially be a championship contender for the 2025 season.

Post Edited By:Somin Bhattacharjee

About the author

Aishwary Gaonkar

Aishwary Gaonkar

linkedin-iconyoutube-icon

Aishwary Gaonkar is the F1 Editor at The SportsRush. Having written over 1200 articles about different aspects of the sport, Aishwary passionately likes to dive deep into the intricacies of the on-track events. He has been an avid F1 fan since the 2011 season, amid Sebastian Vettel's dominance. Besides the 4-time champion, he also likes Fernando Alonso and Kimi Raikkonen. Among the current drivers, he thinks Charles Leclerc and Oscar Piastri have championship-winning caliber. His favorite F1 moment is watching Vettel win the championship in 2012 at the Brazil finale. Longing for a Ferrari world championship, Aishwary is also a fan of Aston Martin's underdog story and their bid to win the F1 championship. Other than F1, he follows tennis and cricket too.

Share this article

Don’t miss these