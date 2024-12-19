Frederic Vasseur ‘Doesn’t Care’ Where Will Lewis Hamilton Live Amidst Rumors of Seeking a Home in Milan

Lewis Hamilton has ended his career with Mercedes and will begin a new chapter in F1 with Ferrari in 2025. This decision has sparked widespread discussion about how he will adapt to the different environments at the Maranello-based team. It has also led to speculation about the Briton potentially moving to Italy.

In the past few months, there have been rumors about Hamilton looking for places to live in Modena and Milan. However, Ferrari team principal, Frederic Vasseur doesn’t have an issue with the seven-time world champion’s place of residence, as long as he performs.

Lewis Hamilton will NOT be living in or staying in Enzo Ferrari’s house at Fiorano ❌ Despite reports sparked by Italian media on Tuesday that stated Hamilton would be the first driver to have that privilege since Michael Schumacher. pic.twitter.com/zcbY8SSsZJ — The Race (@wearetherace) November 13, 2024

“For me doesn’t matter where he’s staying, the most important is the performance. And I don’t care where he’s putting the motor home or which hotel he’s staying [at],” Vasseur said in an exclusive interview with Sky Sports F1’s Craig Slater.

Currently, Hamilton lives in Monaco like the majority of other F1 drivers. Even his predecessor, Carlos Sainz lived in Monaco and visited Ferrari’s Maranello factory whenever it was required for him to do so. Meanwhile, Charles Leclerc naturally lives in the Principality itself, given he is a Monegasque native.

There is no obligation for Ferrari drivers to stay in Italy, however, it can benefit them to blend in well with the team, if they are unfamiliar with Italian culture and work ethic. Hamilton is definitely one such individual, who needs to learn about how Ferrari does things, as he has spent all of his career at UK-based teams.

How Hamilton will kickstart his Ferrari stint

As most of his Mercedes commitments are over besides his contract due to expire by December 31st, Hamilton will soon join the fabled Italian outfit during the winter break itself. Moreover, there are talks about the Briton getting a private test run in Ferrari’s old 2022 car at the Fiorano test track.

This could be a great chance for Hamilton to get a feel of how a Ferrari car drives and familiarize himself with the team’s mechanics and engineers early in the pre-season. However, he won’t get a hand on the team’s 2025 car before late February.

Ferrari will have to be part of F1’s season launch at the O2 arena in London on February 18th. But following that launch — which would mainly feature the teams’ liveries — the Maranello outfit will have its own launch event in Fiorano on the 19th.

That will be the first time Hamilton will sport Ferrari overalls officially in public. It will certainly be an iconic moment to watch the seven-time world champion drive the scarlet red car, which could potentially be a championship contender for the 2025 season.