mobile app bar

Frederic Vasseur Once Labeled Max Verstappen as Red Bull’s ‘Most Impressive Element’ Despite Engineering Prowess

Vidit Dhawan
Published

follow google newsFollow Us
Frederic Vasseur (L) and Max Verstappen (R)

Frederic Vasseur (L) and Max Verstappen (R) |
Credits: IMAGO / Eibner and IMAGO / Michael Potts

Red Bull’s 2023 season set a new benchmark of dominance with 21 wins from 22 races. Max Verstappen single-handedly lead this juggernaut with 19 wins to his name, breaking his own record (of 15 wins) from a year ago. The Dutchman had been a class above the rest and Ferrari team principal Fred Vasseur noticed the same.

Despite being aware of the engineering prowess that Red Bull have had over the past couple of seasons with the likes of Adrian Newey (who will leave them at the end of this season) and Pierre Wache in their ranks, the Frenchman named Verstappen as the team’s “most impressive element”, per The Race.

Vasseur stated that Verstappen has done a “mega” job as he has not just managed to dominate in a few races but has shown such remarkable consistency over two full seasons. The Ferrari boss revealed that no matter how good of a car a team produces, it is still incredibly difficult for any driver to be so consistent and, in his words, “not make a single mistake” for such a long duration.

Vasseur, however, was not the only one to provide such an assessment of Verstappen’s performances in 2022-23. So have several other experts, who believe that the way the Dutchman won his fourth consecutive title in 2024, which was an ultra-competitive season, makes him one of the best drivers of all time.

Is this where Verstappen’s domination will end?

Although Verstappen eventually won the 2024 Drivers’ title with two races to spare, this does not tell the entire story of how difficult it was for him to retain the championship. With just two wins from the last 14 races, most of the second half of the 2024 campaign was all about damage limitation for him.

While Verstappen revealed after winning this year’s title that he does not want his incredible run to stop here, he knows better than anyone else that he also needs the team to provide him with a strong car to win again next season.

“I am excited to see what we come up for next year,” said the Dutchman on the Talking Bulls podcast when asked what he expects from next season. “I hope it’s quick enough. I know when it’s quick enough, I will do the rest“.

Verstappen’s confidence in himself also seems to explain why Vasseur labeled him the “most impressive element” of Red Bull. After all, he is almost guaranteeing the team to achieve success if they provide a “quick enough” car.

Post Edited By:Aishwary Gaonkar

About the author

Vidit Dhawan

Vidit Dhawan

x-icon

Vidit Dhawan, a Formula 1 Editor at The SportsRush, is intrinsically connected with everything around the sport — from the engine roar, the cacophony on the grandstands to the action. He fell in love with F1 during the inaugural Indian GP in 2011. After more than a decade of deep engagement with the sport, Vidit insists he will remain a lifelong fan of Fernando Alonso, and sees the future of F1 in Charles Leclerc. A sports fanatic from childhood, he discovered his passion for writing while pursuing a bachelor's degree in international and global studies. Vidit has written over 1,700 articles, ranging from news reports to opinions. He thrives covering live action, and loves to dig into the contrasting personalities in the F1 bandwagon and narrate their journey in life as well as the sport. Vidit also follows tennis and football, enjoys playing as well as coaching chess.

Share this article

Don’t miss these