Max Verstappen Assures Title Victory for Red Bull if His Primary Requirement Is Met

Since the last four seasons, Max Verstappen has shown that he is a driver who is the most capable of extracting the maximum out of his package. His four consecutive world titles stand testament to that fact. Even in 2024, without the fastest car under his belt, he sealed the championship with two races to go.

Going into the 2025 season, Verstappen is confident of wrapping up his fifth world title on the trot. But first, he expects the Milton Keynes-based outfit to fulfill one primary request about the performance of the RB21.

Speaking on the Talking Bulls podcast, the 27-year-old said, “I am excited to see what we come up for next year. I hope it’s quick enough I know when it’s quick enough I will do the rest.”

The journey to title number four #F1 pic.twitter.com/Jjt4x4ABiv — Formula 1 (@F1) November 25, 2024

The 2024 season has already seen Verstappen backing this statement up. After winning seven races on the trot in the first 10 rounds of the championship, the RB20 slipped behind the likes of Ferrari and McLaren. In the next 14 rounds, the Dutchman only won twice.

Nevertheless, he brought in the points as were required on every occasion to ensure that McLaren’s Lando Norris was never really a threat to his title. That said, next season might be a different affair altogether with Verstappen not promised the luxury of early-season wins.

Verstappen could end up without a title in 2025

Given the pecking order at the end of the 2024 season, next year will see the Bulls start on the back foot. Both McLaren and Ferrari have aced the ground effect regulations whilst Red Bull are facing a developmental ceiling with their concept.

Norris is also expected to come back stronger after a difficult championship bid in 2024. There is also a chance that Oscar Piastri will emerge as a title challenger after his staggering improvement in just two seasons at the pinnacle of motorsport.

Moreover, the pairing of Charles Leclerc and Lewis Hamilton at Ferrari will not let Verstappen rest on his laurels from his past title wins. The Italian outfit having a superstar driver lineup like this in a championship-challenging car is going to add a lot more competition at the sharp end of the grid.

All in all, Verstappen is on the cusp of facing his hardest challenge yet — in a bid to defend his title against all odds. That is why perhaps he hopes that Red Bull can give him a package that allows him at least a fighting chance next year.