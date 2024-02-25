Frederic Vasseur Set to Face Testing Challenge as Carlos Sainz Puts Ferrari Boss in Tough Place

In 2024, Ferrari boss Fred Vasseur already has the monumental challenge of beating Red Bull set out for him. However, that is not the only challenge that the Frenchman will have this year. Vasseur will also have to deal with Carlos Sainz, who will leave the team at the end of the campaign. As per the founder of the Minardi Formula 1 team, Giancarlo Minardi, the Spaniard may cause trouble for Vasseur in his last season with Ferrari.

“It will depend on Vasseur’s management as a good family man, with one driver who has a long future ahead of him and the other practically separated at home,” explained the 76-year-old as quoted by Gazzetta Italia. With Sainz set to depart Ferrari in 2025, he now has an entire year to market himself for his next racing seat.

Since he is all set to leave Maranello, there are no guarantees that he will play the team role anymore. This could be a huge challenge for Vasseur to manage this year.

As for Sainz, he is eager to prove a point this time. After the three-day test at the Bahrain International Circuit came to a close on Friday, the 29-year-old registered the fastest overall time with a 1m29.921s.

Carlos Sainz could make Ferrari regret their decision to sign Lewis Hamilton

Carlos Sainz, who’s set to leave Ferrari at the end of 2024, has been carrying a purple patch of form lately. Ever since the summer break ended last year, the Spaniard has put in some really solid performances.

The standout moment from last year was his victory at the Singapore Grand Prix. His victory was extremely special since he was the only non-Red Bull driver who won a race last season.

Despite delivering such fine performances, Sainz finds himself without a seat for 2025 as things stand. With Lewis Hamilton set to replace Sainz, it will be interesting to see whether Ferrari made the right choice to replace the Spaniard or not.