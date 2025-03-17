George Russell’s Girlfriend Seeks ‘Help’ as Mercedes Star Picks $186,000 Car for Her as a Novice Driver

Race 63 George Russell (GBR) and his girlfriend Carmen Montero Mundt (SPA) MERCEDES-AMG PETRONAS F1 TEAM seen in the paddock of the F1 ARAMCO GRAND PRIX OF SPAIN 2024 | Credits: IMAGO / ABACAPRESS

One of the best things about having an F1 driver as a partner would be using them to hone your skills. Of course, in Carmen Mundt’s case, she doesn’t need to guide aerodynamically sharp cars at speeds exceeding 200mph. But the option George Russell presented her with was not too good either.

Mundt, who began dating Russell in 2020, revealed on her Instagram that she recently got her driver’s license. She admitted that she was late, but pleaded not to be judged.

It was a milestone achievement from her perspective. Mundt could now drive anywhere she wanted without having to rely on someone else. So to celebrate, Russell handed the keys of his car over to his girlfriend and decided that it would be best for her to take them on a ride.

The only problem was that it was a Mercedes G-Wagon.

“I just got my driving license last month and GR decided this was a good first-time car to go out on road,” Mundt wrote on Instagram, along with a picture of herself driving the $186,000 luxury SUV.

She looked calm, but admittedly wasn’t as another one of her stories had the caption. “send help.”

Presumably, nothing bad happened and it could just have been intimidating for Mundt to drive a much bigger car than she was used to. That said, if her boyfriend, a Mercedes driver, brings his G-Wagon over frequently, Mundt would surely get familiar.

Perhaps she could drive Russell to the paddock in one? After all, she has become quite a regular feature in most races the Briton suits up for.

Mundt’s trackside support for Russell

Mundt was not a very regular visitor at F1 races when she first began seeing Russell. But for the past year, she has been attending almost all F1 races with Russell. Unsurprisingly, she was also at Albert Park last weekend for the season-opening Australian GP and shared her experience on social media.

She posted a series of photos capturing behind-the-scenes prep for Russell, a luxurious dinner, a post-workout mirror selfie, herself driving the G-Wagon, and, of course, the moment her partner stepped out of the car to celebrate his P3 finish.

In a rain-affected Grand Prix, Russell kept his composure to finish behind Lando Norris and Max Verstappen to kick off his 2025 campaign on a strong note. Mundt revealed that it was her first visit to Melbourne. And it was memorable indeed.