“This is quite different and quite far from where we are”– Radical changes in 2022 F1 cars is an open secret claims Carlos Sainz

Carlos Sainz reveals that the 2022 F1 car is totally different from what they currently drive is a reality all of them has accepted.

The drivers have started to give their opinions on the 2022 car, as the new regulations have imposed radical changes. Lando Norris was the first to imply that the car of next year doesn’t have the same feel as 2021.

Even Red Bull’s Sergio Perez opined that 2022 cars would be inferior to the current generation cars. Asked Carlos Sainz about the new changes stepping in, he confessed that every driver has accepted the radical alterations.

This is the million-dollar question that there is around the paddock,” said Sainz to Autosport. “We know how our car feels, and between drivers, we are like, ‘how does yours feel?’

“I think there starts to be a tendency in the paddock, and the drivers, that we are all going in the direction of: ‘wow, this is quite different and quite far from where we are, and from how the car feels now.”

“It is going to be a big change, and maybe we are, between each other, kind of starting to accept that this is going to be quite a change. And the rumour around the paddock is really starting to go quite in that direction: without having to tell you anything basically [about the car], because I cannot talk about it.”

Ferrari is utilizing every inch for 2022, reveals Carlos Sainz

Ferrari is among those teams to stop their 2021 developments to focus on the 2022 project. And driving the following year’s car on the simulator, Sainz admits that Ferrari is doing everything in their capacity.