F1

“Just need to stay calm and not fight” – Charles Leclerc believes he can hunt down Max Verstappen if he skips duel with Carlos Sainz

"Just need to stay calm and not fight" - Charles Leclerc believes he can hunt down Max Verstappen if he skips duel with Carlos Sainz
Tejas Venkatesh

Previous Article
"Jerry Jones could give away AR-15s at a home game and get away with it": Cowboys owner faces harsh criticism for backing Black Rifle Coffee in midst of gun violence protests
Next Article
IND vs ENG 2nd T20 highlights 2022: Yesterday match result who won India vs England 2nd T20 highlights
F1 Latest News
"Independent from who his father is..." - Sebastian Vettel says Michael Schumacher is not a factor in his relation with Mick Schumacher
“Independent from who his father is…” – Sebastian Vettel says Michael Schumacher is not a factor in his relation with Mick Schumacher

Sebastian Vettel says he gets along well with Mick Schumacher and the latter’s father Michael…