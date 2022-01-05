“Return of the outer circuit in Sakhir?”: Bahrain International Circuit organizers are open to hosting the F1 Sprint race in their outer circuit

The inaugural F1 sprint race of 2o22 may take place around the outer layout of the Bahrain International Circuit, organizers say.

Bahrain hosted two races in the 2020 season due to Covid 19 restrictions in several host countries. The first race was the Bahrain GP, which has been a regular on the calendar for a long time now.

It was followed by the Sakhir GP, which took place around the outer layout of the Bahrain International Circuit. It was a highly entertaining race, which saw George Russell make his Mercedes debut. It came in as a replacement for Lewis Hamilton who contracted Covid.

Russell was also on course for a maiden F1 victory before a pit-stop error cost him the win. He finished the race on 9th, behind his teammate Valtteri Bottas.

Sergio Perez takes his maiden Formula 1 win with an incredible recovery drive! WOW!#SakhirGP #F1 pic.twitter.com/o9tGmzNiLq — Formula 1 (@F1) December 6, 2020

The race was won by Sergio Perez who was driving for Racing Point back then. The Mexican driver produced an incredible comeback win, after tumbling down to 20th place in the first lap of the race. He was joined by Renault’s Esteban Ocon in 2nd and Lance Stroll in 3rd.

Bahrain are open to using outer layout but want F1 to make the final call

Bahrain will host the season opener in 2022, and the first sprint race of the year takes place under the lights in Sakhir.

According to Salman Bin Isa Al-Khalifa, the executive director of the track, they are contemplating hosting the Sprint event on the outer track.

Al-Khalifa admitted that the organizers would like to use the 3.5 km outer track for the sprint race before switching back to the original 5.4 km layout.

BREAKING: Bahrain’s outer circuit will be used for Round 16 of 2020 world championship – and it will be a night race! #SakhirGP #F1 pic.twitter.com/DoKrc1ifWp — Formula 1 (@F1) August 28, 2020

“In theory, we can do it and we will support whatever F1 wants us to do,” he said.

“It’s like in 2020 when they asked us to organize two races. We had the Outer track and we did it.”

“So yes, we would support it. But with these things, and with the teams. There will always be questions about how to race on one track and then another. So I will wait and see how they discuss it first.”

